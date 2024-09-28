Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Bundesliga 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Bundesliga 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Bayern's Harry Kane has continued where he left off last season, already netting 5 goals and providing 4 assists in the league. Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is following him with 4 goals.

Bundesliga 2024-25 points table

Bundesliga 2024-25 points table

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Matchweek 5 of the Bundesliga is set to begin today (September 28) as teams look to get the best possible start to their season. With 4 matches already played, the top sides have been accumulating points, as record-time champions Bayern Munich remain perfect in the league with 4 wins in as many games under new manager Vincent Kompany.

Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, and Freiburg follow the league leaders closely, with Dortmund on 10 points, having played their 5th game against Bochum earlier. With the other three sides on 9 points after 4 games, they could go level with last year's runner-up if they win.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Eintracht Frankfurt (9 pts) and RB Leipzig (8 pts) are placed 5th and 6th, making up the top 6.

Bundesliga 2024/25 points table (Before matchweek 5)
Clubs Matches played Won Draw Loss Goals for Goals against Goal diff Points
Bayern 4 4 0 0 16 3 13 12
Dortmund 5 3 1 1 11 9 2 10
Leverkusen 4 3 0 1 13 9 4 9
SC Freiburg 4 3 0 1 8 4 4 9
Eintracht Frankfurt 4 3 0 1 7 4 3 9
RB Leipzig 4 2 2 0 4 2 2 8
Union Berlin 4 2 2 0 4 2 2 8
VfB Stuttgart 4 2 1 1 12 8 4 7
Heidenheim 4 2 0 2 8 7 1 6
Mainz 4 1 2 1 8 8 0 5
Werder 4 1 2 1 4 8 -4 5
Augsburg 4 1 1 2 7 10 -3 4
Wolfsburg 4 1 0 3 8 9 -1 3
Mönchengladbach 4 1 0 3 5 8 -3 3
Hoffenheim 4 1 0 3 6 11 -5 3
FC St. Pauli 4 0 1 3 1 6 -5 1
VfL Bochum 5 0 1 4 5 11 -6 1
Holstein Kiel 4 0 1 3 5 13 -8 1

Race for the Bundesliga 2024/25 Golden Boot –
Bayern's Harry Kane has continued where he left off last season, already netting 5 goals and providing 4 assists in the league. Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is following him with 4 goals and will look to replicate his impressive form from last season.

Bundesliga 2024/25 topscorer list
Player Club Goals
Harry Kane Bayern Munich 5
Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 4
Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt 4
Andrej Kramarić TSG Hoffenheim 4
Ermedin Demirović VfB Stuttgart 4
Victor Boniface Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3
Deniz Undav VfB Stuttgart 3
Jamal Musiala FC Bayern München 3
Michael Olise FC Bayern München 3
Jonathan Burkardt FSV Mainz 05 3
Serhou Guirassy Borussia Dortmund 3

Bayern look to continue perfect run –

More From This Section

FC Goa (Photo: Wikipedia)

ISL 2024: Borja Herrera's hat-trick powers FC Goa to season's first win

Juventus

Genoa's match vs Juventus to be played without fans after crowd trouble

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

ISL 2024: Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan SG face off in bumper weekend clash

Newcastle United

Newcastle United CEO to step down after being diagnosed with cancer

Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Premier League: Chelsea vs Brighton live match timings and streaming

Bayern Munich have been performing well under new manager Vincent Kompany this season, despite the criticism the former City player faced over his appointment. Bayern are undefeated after 4 games and look to extend their perfect run with a win. They face a tough fixture against defending champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday. Leverkusen, aiming to defend their title this year, can go level with Bayern on 12 points if they secure an away win.

At the bottom half of the table, three clubs—St. Pauli, Bochum, and Holstein Kiel—are struggling with just 1 point out of a possible 12 so far.

Also Read

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich win 5-0 against Werder Bremen to go top of the table

FC Barcelona

Table toppers across top five European leagues after international break

Mbappe and Vinicius

How the champions of Europe's top 5 leagues started their 2024-25 season

Mbappe, Haaland and Kane (L-R)

Top 5 players to look out for across European leagues in the 2024-25 season

Bayer Leverkusen wins Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen wins first Bundesliga title, ending Munich's 11-year reign

Topics : Bundesliga football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon