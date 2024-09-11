Indian Super League 2024-25: Punjab FC announces squad for upcoming season

Punjab FC, the only representative from north India in the top-tier Indian Super League, on Wednesday announced their 26-member squad for the upcoming season. The team's home, away and third kits were also unveiled at an event here. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Shers will start their ISL campaign against Kerala Blasters on September 15 in Kochi and will play their first home game on September 20 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis has picked a squad that has a balance of youth and experience. Luka Majcen, Mushaga Bakenga, Ezequiel Vidal, Ivan Novoselec, Asmir Suljic and Filip Mrzljak are the foreign signings of the squad.

The new Indian signings include Vinit Rai, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Muheet Shabir, Nihal Sudeesh (on loan) and Likmabam Rakesh Singh (on loan).

Mohammed Suhail F. and Shami Singamayum from the academy have been promoted to the senior side, joining Tekcham Abhishek Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen and Ayush Deshwal.

Dilmperis said, "We have named a squad that can challenge for the top spots in the league this season. The foreign signings have plenty of experience and we have an exciting pool of Indian players.

"We have also maintained the core of our Indian players from last season. Our pre-season has been good, and we hope we start our season well and perform to our best capacity."



Dilmperis will have Konstantinos Katsaras and Sankarlal Chakraborty as his deputies along with Papaioannou Ioannis as the strength and conditioning coach and Manish Timsina as the goalkeeping coach.