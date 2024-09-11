Full list of golden boot winners in Indian Super League

The 11th season of the Indian Super League is set to begin in India on September 13, following the league’s 10th anniversary in 2023. Over the years, the league has seen numerous marquee and Indian players make their mark in the country’s top-flight football league, creating a wealth of memorable goals that have stayed with fans.
From Elano to Diamantakos, the league has produced some prolific goalscorers who have won the Golden Boot award at the end of the season over the years.
With the league extending to five months in recent seasons, players have had more opportunities to find the back of the net.
Here is a full list of Golden Boot award winners in the ISL over the past 10 years:
|List of golden boot winners in Indian Super League
|Year
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Matches
|Club
|2023-24
|Dimitrios Diamantakos
|13
|3
|17
|Kerala Blasters FC
|2022-23
|Diego Mauricio
|12
|4
|21
|Odisha FC
|2021-22
|Bartholomew Ogbeche
|18
|1
|20
|Hyderabad FC
|2020-21
|Igor Angulo
|14
|0
|21
|FC Goa
|2019-20
|Nerijus Valskis
|15
|6
|20
|Chennaiyin FC
|2018-19
|Ferran Corominas
|16
|7
|20
|FC Goa
|2017-18
|Ferran Corominas
|18
|5
|20
|FC Goa
|2016
|Marcelinho
|10
|5
|15
|Delhi Dynamos FC
|2015
|Stiven Mendoza
|13
|3
|16
|Chennaiyin FC
|2014
|Elano Blumer
|8
|1
|11
|Chennaiyin FC
Former FC Goa player Ferran Corominas is the only player in the league’s history to have won back-to-back Golden Boot awards, in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
Record for goals in a season in ISL
The record for the most goals in a single ISL season is currently shared between Ferran Corominas and former Hyderabad FC striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, with both players scoring 18 goals in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons, respectively. Ogbeche is also the league's all-time top scorer with 63 goals.