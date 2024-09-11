Full list of golden boot winners in Indian Super League

The 11th season of the Indian Super League is set to begin in India on September 13, following the league’s 10th anniversary in 2023. Over the years, the league has seen numerous marquee and Indian players make their mark in the country’s top-flight football league, creating a wealth of memorable goals that have stayed with fans.

From Elano to Diamantakos, the league has produced some prolific goalscorers who have won the Golden Boot award at the end of the season over the years.

With the league extending to five months in recent seasons, players have had more opportunities to find the back of the net.