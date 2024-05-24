Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Injured Man United defender Maguire to miss FA Cup final vs Man City

Maguire hasn't played since April 27 after a muscle injury in training and was always considered a doubt for Saturday's final at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire. Photo: Tiwtter

Manchester United's Harry Maguire. Photo: Tiwtter

AP Manchester (England)
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was ruled out of the FA Cup final against Manchester City on Thursday.
Maguire hasn't played since April 27 after a muscle injury in training and was always considered a doubt for Saturday's final at Wembley Stadium.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
His absence also adds doubts over his availability for England after being named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championship.
Better news for United was the availability of Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial who have recovered from injury.
United manager Erik ten Hag goes into the final needing a win to salvage United's season after finishing eighth in the Premier League and failing to qualify for Europe. Victory would see United secure a place in next season's Europa League.
Premier League champion City is aiming to become the first English team to win back-to-back league-FA Cup doubles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manchester City Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon