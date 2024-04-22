Business Standard
Apple close to finalizing deal with FIFA over TV rights, says report

The tournament will be held in the United States for the first time next summer, the report said, adding that a deal could be announced as soon as this month

The deal could be valued at around $1 billion, a quarter of the $4 billion FIFA had first estimated, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

FIFA is close to an agreement with Apple to give the tech company worldwide television rights for a new, month-long World Cup-style tournament, the New York Times reported on Monday.
 
The tournament will be held in the United States for the first time next summer, the report said, adding that a deal could be announced as soon as this month.
 
The deal could be valued at around $1 billion, a quarter of the $4 billion FIFA had first estimated, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter.
 
Soccer's global governing body and Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments.
