Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Inter Miami overcome Messi's absence, beat Tigres 2-1 with Suarez brace

Inter Miami overcome Messi's absence, beat Tigres 2-1 with Suarez brace

After leading his team to victory over the LA Galaxy, Messi did not train ahead of the game on Wednesday

Suarez and Messi in MLS

Suarez and Messi in MLS (PIC:X)

AP Fort Lauderdale (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Luis Suarez scored twice on penalty kicks and Inter Miami overcame Lionel Messi's absence to beat Tigres UANL from Mexico 2-1 in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal.

After leading his team to victory over the LA Galaxy, Messi did not train ahead of the game on Wednesday.

"We all go off what Messi is feeling. Today, Javier (Mascherano) spoke with him and he wasn't feeling the best. We preferred to not risk him and take a step back," Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales told reporters postgame.

Suarez converted his first penalty after Jordi Alba's cross hit the arm of sliding Tigres defender Javier Aquino. ngel Correa scored for Tigres, slicing through the defense for the equalizer. Then, the ball once again hit Aquino's arm in the box and Suarez scored the winner from the penalty spot.

 

A late header from Tigres' Edgar Lopez ricocheted off both posts.

Also Read

Stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: BSE, CDSL, Angel One sink as Sebi mulls F&O expiry tweak; Sensex, Nifty in green

bombay stock exchange, BSE

BSE, Angel One slip as Sebi mulls F&O tenures; Nifty Capital Mkt down 1%

D Gukesh, Gukesh

Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh draws Sevian; Pragg holds Abdusattorov in clash

Life Insurance Corporation

Have a lapsed LIC policy? Company offers discounts on fees to get you back

basketball

FIBA: Basketball at 2028 Olympics in LA will start two days in advance

Mascherano was given a red card before the second half began. Mascherano was seen talking on the phone and giving instructions after being sent off, which is prohibited per Leagues Cup rules.

"We were complaining about the time. They said four minutes (off added time) and we ended up playing like six," Morales said.

"I didn't see what was going on. To be honest, a lot of things happened on the bench," Morales said when asked about Mascherano giving instructions by phone.

Inter Miami's Jordi Alba left early in the second half after hurting his lower leg in a collision late in the first half.

"We don't have the medical report yet, but from what I understand, he took a hit to the knee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Durand Cup 2025 semis

Durand Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS, Diamond Harbour FC vs East Bengal FC semis: DHFC in final with 2-1 win

Fabio

Brazil's Fabio breaks world record for football's most capped male player

Mohd Salah

Who has won the most PFA Player of the Year awards in Premier League?

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe opens Real Madrid account with penalty in 1-0 win vs Osasuna

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak breaks silence on Newcastle saga, says relationship is over

Topics : Major League Soccer Luis Suarez Messi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon