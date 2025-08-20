Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Who has won the most PFA Player of the Year awards in Premier League?

Salah's latest win adds to his previous successes in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons, making him the most decorated player in the award's history.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has etched his name into Premier League history, becoming the first player ever to win the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award three times. The Egyptian star received the 2024-25 honour during a ceremony at the Manchester Opera House on Tuesday night.
 
A historic third triumph
 
Salah’s latest win adds to his previous successes in the 2017-18 and 2021-22 seasons, making him the most decorated player in the award’s history. His exceptional contribution to Liverpool’s title-winning campaign, 29 goals and 18 assists, played a major role in the Reds reclaiming the Premier League crown.
 
 
This third recognition from fellow professionals is a testament to Salah’s sustained brilliance and influence on the pitch, solidifying his status as one of the league's all-time greats.   
Most PFA Player of the Year awards
Player Number of Awards Years Won Clubs Represented
Mohamed Salah 3 2017–18, 2021–22, 2024–25 Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo 2 2006–07, 2007–08 Manchester United
Thierry Henry 2 2002–03, 2003–04 Arsenal
Alan Shearer 2 1994–95 (Blackburn), 1996–97 (Newcastle) Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United
Kevin De Bruyne 2 2019–20, 2020–21 Manchester City
Gareth Bale 2 2010–11, 2012–13 Tottenham Hotspur
Mark Hughes 2 1988–89, 1990–91 Manchester United

Salah saw off competition from a strong shortlist that included Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal’s Declan Rice, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, and Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister. Isak followed closely behind in the Golden Boot race, while Rice led Arsenal’s charge in both domestic and European campaigns.
 
Other big winners on the night
 
Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers was named PFA Young Player of the Year, while Mariona Caldentey claimed the Women’s Super League equivalent. In the Championship, goalkeeper James Trafford earned top honours after an impressive season with Burnley.
 
How the award is decided
 
Organised by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), the Players’ Player of the Year is decided through a two-phase voting process. Players from all clubs cast their votes, but are not allowed to vote for teammates, first to create a shortlist, and then to select the ultimate winner.
 
With this third title, Salah now stands alone as the most celebrated player among his peers.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

