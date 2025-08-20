Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brazil's Fabio breaks world record for football's most capped male player

Brazil's Fabio breaks world record for football's most capped male player

Having equaled Shilton's record of 1,390 on Saturday, Fabio went one better with a clean sheet that also helped his team progress further in the tournament.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Veteran Brazilian goalkeeper Fabio has etched his name into football history, surpassing Peter Shilton’s long-standing record for most competitive appearances in men’s football. The 44-year-old Fluminense shot-stopper made his 1,391st official appearance on Tuesday during his side’s 2-0 victory over América de Cali in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, held at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracanã Stadium.  Fabio overtakes Shilton in list
 
Having equaled Shilton’s record of 1,390 on Saturday, Fabio went one better with a clean sheet that also helped his team progress further in the tournament. While the milestone has been acknowledged by Fluminense and several Brazilian media outlets, official confirmation from FIFA and South American governing body CONMEBOL is still pending. 
 
 
“Breaking a record that has stood for so long is truly special. Sometimes, we don't grasp the magnitude of such moments,” Fabio reflected after the match, where he was honoured with a commemorative plaque and hailed by home fans chanting, “Fabio is the best goalkeeper in Brazil.”
 
Fluminense manager Renato Gaucho praised the goalkeeper’s unwavering professionalism, stating, “No one reaches this level without extraordinary commitment. Fabio can easily continue playing at a high level for some time.”  Fabio's career highlights
 
Fabio’s remarkable career began in 1997, the same year Peter Shilton retired, and has been entirely based in Brazil. He featured 30 times for Uniao Bandeirante, played 150 games with Vasco da Gama, and spent 17 years at Cruzeiro, where he made a staggering 976 appearances. Since joining Fluminense in 2022, he has played 235 matches for the club, including their 2023 Copa Libertadores triumph and a run to the semifinals of the 2024 Club World Cup in the United States.
 
While Shilton lists his official appearance tally at 1,387, Guinness World Records notes it as 1,390, now just behind Fabio’s unprecedented figure.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

