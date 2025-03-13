Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / ISL 2025: Kerela FC plays out 1-1 draw with Hyderabad FC to finish 8th

ISL 2025: Kerela FC plays out 1-1 draw with Hyderabad FC to finish 8th

This was the last league-stage encounter of the season, as Kerala Blasters FC wrapped the campaign in eighth spot with 29 points

Indian Super League 2024-25

Indian Super League 2024-25

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyderabad FC held Kerala Blasters FC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

This was the last league-stage encounter of the season, as Kerala Blasters FC wrapped the campaign in eighth spot with 29 points, whereas Hyderabad FC finished in the penultimate place with 18 points.

Kerala Blasters FC began the game on the front-foot, with Korou Singh and Mohammed Aimen interlinking to cause movements inside the Hyderabad FC box within the opening five minutes.

Korou's cross was shot by Aimen but thwarted for a corner, from which the latter supplied a teasing delivery for Duan Lagator, which was headed in from close range into the bottom right corner in the seventh minute to secure the advantage for the visitors.

 

Aimen and Adrian Luna joined hands around the 20th minute mark, with the latter serving a pass from well around 35 yards out.

Also Read

Bengaluru FC

ISL: Bengaluru FC qualify for play-offs with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan SG become first team to defend Indian Super League title

ISL 2025

ISL 2025: Check the full playoff qualification scenario of the top 12 teams

Punjab FC

ISL: Punjab FC notch first win after 7 games, beat Bengaluru FC 3-2

football

ISL 2024: NorthEast United FC come from behind to beat Hyderabad FC 5-2

Aimen backed his instincts to go for a long-range effort and did well to land the shot on target, but Arshdeep Singh held his composure to save the shot in time.

The 22-year-old returned the favour in the 44th minute, turning provider for Luna well inside the 18-yard-box, which the seasoned attacker made an effort at from his left foot, managing to deliver the ball on target.

The shot lacked enough power to rattle the net though, and the attack that Hyderabad FC built as a result of this move grabbed them the equaliser.

Luna picked up the second essay of the match from where had left off the first one, finding Noah Sadaoui in the final third and the latter's shot, though on target, was missing the adequate zeal behind it to go past Arshdeep.

The home side kept pushing to get that second goal in their bag though, and even threw bodies from their defensive unit forward to round off that task.

Alex Saji was at the receiving end of a curling cross from Cy Goddard in the 62nd minute, but the defender was unable to position his header perfectly and Nora kept that effort at bay.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Champions League 2025 Quarterfinals: All you need to know

Champions League 2025 Quarterfinals teams, format, FAQs, live streaming

UEFA Champions League 2025

UEFA Champions League Quarter-final full schedule, live time and streaming

ATM vs RMA

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Champions League Round of 16 Highlights: Real beat Atleti 4-2 on pens

Raphinha

UEFA Champions League: Top 10 highest goal-scorers and assist-makers

Manchester United

Manchester United reveals plans for the 'world's greatest' football stadium

Topics : Indian Super League India football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon