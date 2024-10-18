Business Standard
ISL 2024: Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC face off in top-of-the-table clash

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 8:11 AM IST

Early high-flyers Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC will face off in a top-of-the-table clash of the Indian Super League here on Friday, both looking to outdo each other in the battle for supremacy.

BFC will have the home crowd backing them at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Last season's 10th and 8th-place finishers, respectively, these two sides have defied expectations to emerge as frontrunners in the ongoing campaign.

Notably, they are the only teams yet to suffer a defeat in this edition, making this clash even more significant.

Under the tactical guidance of Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru FC started the season in impeccable fashion, achieving defensive solidity with four consecutive clean sheets -- a record-equalling feat in ISL history.

 

Their last season's struggles seem like a distant memory as the team has found a perfect balance in both defence and attack.

They have scored 3 plus goals in their last two home games. If they manage to repeat this against Punjab FC, it will mark their longest such streak in the league's history.

Punjab FC on prowl

Punjab FC, building on the momentum from the second half of last season, have continued to rise. With three wins in three games this season, the team is just one point behind Bengaluru FC and has a game in hand.

Their success is characterised by a robust attacking style, with a high volume of chances created and a significant number of late goals (50 per cent of goals after the 85th minute), showcasing their relentless mentality.

They, too, remain unbeaten, adding extra weight to this highly anticipated showdown.

In their two ISL meetings, Bengaluru FC went down to Punjab FC in one match and shared the spoils in the other fixture.


First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 8:11 AM IST

