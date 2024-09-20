Bayern Munich's stadium address renamed to honour Franz Beckenbauer

Bayern Munich's home stadium will be on Franz Beckenbauer Square after the city government decided to honour the German soccer great, who died in January aged 78, by renaming the area around the Allianz Arena.

The change of name will take effect from Jan. 7, 2025, the first anniversary of his death.

The naming of a street is the highest honour that the city of Munich can award posthumously and a sign of the deep respect and esteem that we have for Franz Beckenbauer, Mayor Dieter Reiter said.

He is one of the greatest athletes that our city has ever produced. With his sporting successes and his commitment to soccer, he shaped the sporting landscape of Germany in a lasting way."



Beckenbauer captained what was then West Germany to the World Cup title in 1974 and was the coach when it won the tournament again in 1990. As a player for Bayern, he won three European Cup titles in a row from 1974 through 1976.