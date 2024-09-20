Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Dinamo Zagreb fires coach two days after 9-2 UCL loss to Bayern Munich

Dinamo Zagreb fires coach two days after 9-2 UCL loss to Bayern Munich

The Croatian champion said in a statement Jakirovic's assistant Sandro Perkovic will take over as the interim coach.

Bayern Munich stadium

AP Zagreb
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two days after a 9-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Dinamo Zagreb fired coach Sergej Jakirovic on Thursday.
The Croatian champion said in a statement Jakirovic's assistant Sandro Perkovic will take over as the interim coach.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Dinamo's next Champions League game is at home against Monaco in two weeks' time.
Bayern became the first team to score nine goals in the Champions League in the 32 years since the old European Cup was rebranded. Harry Kane scored four times including three from penalties.
Dinamo was three goals down at halftime, then rallied to score two goals in a minute to trail 3-2 in the 50th, before its defense collapsed in the second half in Munich.
 
Several teams scored at least 10 goals in a game during the European Cup era, and Feyenoord won 12-2 in the 1969-70 season against KR of Iceland.
Jakirovic, a Bosnia-Herzegovina international as a player, coached Dinamo for 13 months and won a domestic league and cup title double last season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich stadium, Germany, football

Bayern Munich's stadium address renamed to honour Franz Beckenbauer

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Pep Guardiola facing more questions about his Manchester City future

Punjab FC vs Odisha FC

ISL 2024: Punjab FC vs. Odisha FC Live Match Timings, Streaming

FIFA app

FIFA hires top executive from UEFA as their chief operating officer

football

Tottenham's late comeback gives late win against Coventry in League Cup

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon