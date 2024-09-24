Business Standard
ISL: Cummings' late strike seals dramatic 3-2 win for Mohun Bagan vs NEUFC

The game exploded into life early, with three goals in the opening 24 minutes as both sides traded blows.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over NorthEast United FC, overturning two deficits to exact revenge on the Durand Cup champions in a pulsating Indian Super League clash at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.
The game exploded into life early, with three goals in the opening 24 minutes as both sides traded blows.
The Moroccan duo of Mohammed Ali Bemammer (5th) and Alaeddine Ajaraie (24th) were on target for the visitors, while the talented Dippendu Biswas scored his maiden ISL goal with a looping header to level the score in the 10th minute.
 
Putting aside their nightmarish memories from the Durand Cup final, where they squandered a two-goal lead, Mohun Bagan equalised with Subhasish Bose's controversial goal in the 61st minute.
Second-half substitute Jason Cummings then sealed the victory with a decisive strike in the 87th minute, securing the first win for last season's League Shield winners.
Mohun Bagan now have four points from two matches, while the Guwahati franchise have three points.

The victory came as a much-needed boost for the Mariners, who had been under scrutiny after a series of disappointing results, including a penalty-shootout loss to NorthEast United in the Durand Cup final and frustrating draws against Mumbai City FC and Ravshan FC.
This hard-fought win also brings relief to Mohun Bagan manager Jose Molina, who had faced 'Go Back' chants here on Wednesday during their draw in the AFC Cup.
The match kicked off with high energy as NorthEast United took the lead just five minutes into the game.
Moroccan midfielder Bemmamer unleashed a powerful low strike from outside the box, capitalising on a clever cutback by Ajaraie.
The shot flew past Mohun Bagan keeper Vishal Kaith, sending the visiting side into an early lead.
Mohun Bagan quickly responded through Dippendu after 10 minutes.
A well-delivered free-kick from Petratos found the head of Dippendu, who looped the ball into the far corner, completely catching NEUFC goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh off guard.
The Mariners were back on level terms.
However, NorthEast United struck again in the 24th minute with one of the finest counter-attacking goals of the season as the Durand Cup final memory started to haunt the supporters again.
Ajaraie and Jithin combined brilliantly down the right flank, with the latter threading the ball back to Ajaraie inside the box.
The Moroccan forward blasted a clinical shot across the goal to restore the Highlanders' lead at 2-1.
Mohun Bagan pressed for another equaliser but struggled to break open a resolute NorthEast defence.
A crucial moment came in the 38th minute when Greg Stewart's low drive was cleared off the line by captain Miguel Zabaco, maintaining NEUFC's lead into half-time.
The second-half saw Mohun Bagan make two substitutions in the 59th minute, bringing on Sahal Abdul Samad and Jason Cummings in an attempt to add creativity and firepower.
Their impact was immediate as Mohun Bagan upped the pressure.
In the 61st minute, controversy erupted when Subhasish Bose capitalised on a mistake by Gurmeet, who failed to hold on to a looping header.
Subhasish slotted the ball into the net from close range, but NEUFC players furiously protested, claiming the goalkeeper had been fouled.
Despite their protests, the goal stood, levelling the match at 2-2.
The drama continued as Bemmamer received a yellow card for dissent following the disputed goal.
Mohun Bagan continued to press, with Sahal coming close to connecting with a cross from Cummings, but the midfielder's header failed to find the target.
Mohun Bagan finally found the breakthrough when Sahal delivered a perfect low cross into the box, and Cummings, left unmarked, smashed the ball home with a first-time finish, completing the Mariners' stunning comeback.

