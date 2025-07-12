Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 12:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / ISL 2025-2026 season put 'on hold' due to uncertainty over MRA renewal

ISL 2025-2026 season put 'on hold' due to uncertainty over MRA renewal

The country's top-tier league normally runs from September to April, and the current MRA between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which organises the event, and the AIFF will expire in Dec.

Indian Super League

Indian Super League

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 12:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Super League on Friday announced that it has put the 2025-26 season "on hold" due to uncertainty surrounding the renewal of Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the event organisers and the All India Football Federation.

The country's top-tier league normally runs from September to April, and the current MRA between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which organises the event, and the AIFF is scheduled to expire on December 8, 2025, by which the ISL would be into its third month.

"In the absence of a confirmed contractual framework beyond December, we find ourselves unable to effectively plan, organise, or commercialise the 2025-26 ISL season.

 

"Given this situation, we regret to inform you that we are currently not in a position to proceed with the 2025-26 ISL season and are placing it on hold until further clarity emerges on the contractual structure beyond end of current MRA term.

"We assure you that this decision has not been taken lightly," FSDL said in a letter addressed to all the ISL clubs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro's brace against Fluminense gives Chelsea CWC final spot

Leo Messi and Lamine Yamal

Can golden boy Lamine Yamal replicate Leo Messi's heroics at FC Barcelona?

FIFA Club World Cup 2025

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final schedule, live timing and streaming

Mikel Arteta

Can Arsenal and Mikel Arteta manage to turn things around this summer?

FIFA Club World Cup 2025

From $473.9 to $13.4: Fifa cuts ticket price for Club World Cup semifinal

Topics : Football News Indian Super League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 12:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon