Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC seal spots in Durand Cup quarters

Jamshedpur FC defeated 1 Ladakh FC 2-0 while defending champions NorthEast United FC recorded a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC to reach the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup on Friday.

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
Aug 09 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Jamshedpur FC defeated 1 Ladakh FC 2-0 while defending champions NorthEast United FC recorded a 2-1 win over Shillong Lajong FC to reach the quarterfinals of the 134th Durand Cup on Friday.

An own goal from defender Siju in the 28th minute gave the hosts the lead before Praful doubled the advantage just after half-time, turning in from close range following a free-kick scramble.

Head coach Khalid Ahmed Jamil made two changes to the starting XI, bringing in Suhair VP and Sarthak Goloui, while Ladakh's Rajan Mani named an unchanged side.

Jamshedpur dominated possession and created the better chances, with Praful missing an early one-on-one before Vincy Barretto's low cross forced the opener.

 

Ladakh rarely threatened, and Praful's 46th-minute strike effectively sealed the result. 

Jamshedpur saw out the contest with controlled possession to make it three wins from three and seal their last eight berth.

At Shillong, Alaaeddine Ajaraie's double strike powered the defending champions NorthEast United FC to a 2-1 victory over Shillong Lajong FC here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

With this win, NorthEast FC qualified for the last eight with a game to spare as they have a better head-to-head record against Shillong Lajong FC.

NorthEast United FC recorded their second victory in Group E and have six points while Shillong Lajong finished their group stage campaign with six points as well.

But a point gained from the last match for NorthEast United will ensure that they qualify for the quarterfinals as clear group winners.

Ajaraie continued with his rich vein of form as he provided the lead for the defending champions in the fifth minute.

The Moroccan found space to move between the central defenders as new signing, Jose Manuel Nunez Martin slipped in a perfect ball for the striker to calmly finish past the on rushing Lajong goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai.

In the second half, the game became physical as both sides cancelled each other out in the midfield to close down the spaces. The conditions also did not help as players suffered cramps at regular intervals.

Shillong Lajong equalised in the 81st minute through substitute Figo Syndai. Left back Saveme Tariang found Figo at the far post with a curling cross and the forward got ahead of Buanthanglun Samte and found the target with a header.

But their joy was short lived as Ajaraie scored once again. He received a simple ball on the edge of the box and with a sharp turn, got free from Kenstar Kharshong and found the top corner with a neat finish to take his goal tally to five goals in the tournament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

