Arne Slot hints at Nunez departure, confirms Liverpool active in market

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Darwin Nunez may leave but refused to be drawn on their interest in signing Newcastle United's premier forward, Alexander Isak.

ANI Football
Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Darwin Nunez may leave but refused to be drawn on their interest in signing Newcastle United's premier forward, Alexander Isak.

According to various reports, Newcastle United rejected the Premier League champions' latest bid last week. Luis Diaz left Anfield to join Bayern Munich last month, and Slot confirming a possibility of Nunez's exit, Liverpool are bound to go on a hunt for a striker.

"As you know from me and it's the same for a lot of managers, you never talk about a player who isn't yours. I can talk about Hugo [Ekitike], who we signed recently and has done really well until now," Slot said when asked about Liverpool's interest in Isak on Friday, as quoted from ESPN.

 

"We are really happy with the squad we have, and there is every reason to be happy about that because we won the league last season. OK, players left, but we've brought players in as well, and youngsters are doing good. At this moment in time, Darwin might leave, but things are not signed yet, so we need to wait a few days before that's completely done," he added. 

The Dutchman emphasised the numerous attacking options for different positions in his current pool of players, but confirmed that they will explore more options for different positions.

"I think we already have a lot of attacking power in our team. When I think about Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Mo [Mohamed] Salah, Jeremie Frimpong, who can play as a right winger, Florian Wirtz, who can play as a left winger, so I already feel I have a lot of attacking options. But as always, as a club, we are always looking at the chances in the market, but that can also be in the midfield and the last line," Slot said.

Liverpool will travel to Wembley for the FA Community Shield against Crystal Palace, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday. Slot acknowledged that even though kicking off the season with a trophy will be "nice", his team needs to be consistent throughout the season to win more silverware.

"It's nice if you can start the season with the chance of winning something because normally you have to play numerous games before you have the chance of winning something," the Liverpool boss said.



First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

