Home / Sports / Football News / Jude Bellingham left out of England squad despite return from injury

Despite reports that Bellingham might be sidelined until November, he has already logged minutes for Real Madrid in La Liga and the Champions League.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

In a surprising move, Jude Bellingham has been excluded from England’s latest squad, even though he has recovered from his shoulder injury. The Real Madrid midfielder did not make Thomas Tuchel’s plans for England’s upcoming friendly with Wales and the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Latvia.  Despite reports that Bellingham might be sidelined until November, he has already logged minutes for Real Madrid in La Liga and the Champions League. England’s management appears unwilling to risk him in the short term, opting to protect his long-term availability.
 
Saka Returns, Grealish Still Sidelined
 
Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka is welcomed back into the fold after overcoming his own fitness issues. His return offers England added attacking options, at a time when the national side has been seeking increased creativity up front. In contrast, Jack Grealish remains out of contention, continuing his absence from the international picture. 
 
 
Squad Depth Without Bellingham

Without Bellingham, Tuchel’s squad leans on other midfield options. England’s creative and defensive engine rooms include Declan Rice, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, among others. The forward line features familiar names such as Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka himself. The inclusion of fresh legs like Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze further reflects England’s balance between youth and experience.
 
Why the Decision Makes Sense
 
While Bellingham’s omission is disappointing from a star-power perspective, it may be a calculated move. Given his lengthy absence and heavy workload at club level, England might be choosing to ease him back gradually. By doing so, they preserve his fitness and confidence for the more demanding fixtures ahead. For now, fans and pundits alike will watch closely to see when and how Bellingham returns to the international fold.

Football News Real Madrid

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

