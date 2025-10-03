Friday, October 03, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / What is Adidas' Trionda match ball for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026?

What is Adidas' Trionda match ball for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026?

The name "Trionda" blends "tri" (meaning three) and "onda" (waves), symbolizing the unity of the three host countries.

Trionda FIFA World Cup 2026

Trionda FIFA World Cup 2026

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With anticipation building for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Adidas has officially launched “Trionda,” the tournament’s match ball that will be used throughout all 104 games across host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The ball made its debut in a spectacular holographic presentation set against the New York skyline, highlighting its striking design and technological innovation.
 
Name and Symbolism Reflecting the Hosts
 
The name "Trionda" blends “tri” (meaning three) and “onda” (waves), symbolizing the unity of the three host countries. The ball features a vibrant color scheme—red for the United States, green for Mexico, and blue for Canada—along with cultural emblems from each nation. These include the American star, the Canadian maple leaf, and the Mexican eagle, which are both printed on the ball and embossed into its surface. Gold accents serve as a nod to the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy. 
 
 
Revolutionary Four-Panel Design

Also Read

FIFA World Cup 2026 mascots

Meet the three mascots revealed ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo equals Ruiz's record for most goals in FIFA WC qualifiers

FIFA World Cup

2026 World Cup draw will be held at Washington's Kennedy Center: Trump

Manisha Kalyan

Manisha Kalyan dreams of playing in FIFA World Cup and Olympics someday

Neymar Jr

Will Brazil's Neymar Jr. get one final go at the FIFA World Cup in 2026?

 
Departing from the classic black-and-white panels of past World Cups, the Trionda introduces a brand-new four-panel configuration. The structure includes deep seams and precision-placed debossed lines, engineered to improve aerodynamics and ball stability at high speeds. Adidas also claims that this is one of the most visually distinctive World Cup balls ever designed.
 
Connected Ball Technology at the Core
 
At the center of the Trionda is Adidas’ latest Connected Ball Technology. It includes a 500Hz Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensor embedded inside one of the panels. This high-tech sensor collects real-time data to support the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, aiding in crucial decisions like offsides, handballs, and touches.
 
Tested for Performance and Conditions
 
The Trionda underwent over three years of development and was rigorously tested through thousands of player trials and robotic simulations. It has been evaluated in various weather conditions, altitudes, and stadiums to ensure peak performance throughout the tournament.
 
Trionda’s Debut
 
The Trionda will first appear in upcoming World Cup qualifying matches before taking the spotlight at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Combining innovation with cultural relevance, it is designed to be more than just a ball—it’s the pulse of the tournament.

More From This Section

Barca vs PSG live streaming UCL

Barcelona vs PSG UEFA Champions League live match timings and streaming

Real Madrid

Champions League: Mbappe and Kane star as Real Madrid, Bayern earn big wins

India clinched their seventh SAFF U17 Championship

India down Bangladesh in penalties to claim seventh SAFF U17 trophy

Crystal Palace

Liverpool's winning run ends as Palace clinch late Premier League win

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sulemana's brilliant goal helps Atalanta deny Juventus, Inter also win

Topics : Football News FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthStock Market HolidayNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon