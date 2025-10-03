What is Adidas' Trionda match ball for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026?

With anticipation building for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Adidas has officially launched “Trionda,” the tournament’s match ball that will be used throughout all 104 games across host nations Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The ball made its debut in a spectacular holographic presentation set against the New York skyline, highlighting its striking design and technological innovation.
Name and Symbolism Reflecting the Hosts
The name "Trionda" blends “tri” (meaning three) and “onda” (waves), symbolizing the unity of the three host countries. The ball features a vibrant color scheme—red for the United States, green for Mexico, and blue for Canada—along with cultural emblems from each nation. These include the American star, the Canadian maple leaf, and the Mexican eagle, which are both printed on the ball and embossed into its surface. Gold accents serve as a nod to the iconic FIFA World Cup trophy.
Revolutionary Four-Panel Design
Also Read
Departing from the classic black-and-white panels of past World Cups, the Trionda introduces a brand-new four-panel configuration. The structure includes deep seams and precision-placed debossed lines, engineered to improve aerodynamics and ball stability at high speeds. Adidas also claims that this is one of the most visually distinctive World Cup balls ever designed.
Connected Ball Technology at the Core
At the center of the Trionda is Adidas’ latest Connected Ball Technology. It includes a 500Hz Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensor embedded inside one of the panels. This high-tech sensor collects real-time data to support the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system, aiding in crucial decisions like offsides, handballs, and touches.
Tested for Performance and Conditions
The Trionda underwent over three years of development and was rigorously tested through thousands of player trials and robotic simulations. It has been evaluated in various weather conditions, altitudes, and stadiums to ensure peak performance throughout the tournament.
Trionda’s Debut
The Trionda will first appear in upcoming World Cup qualifying matches before taking the spotlight at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Combining innovation with cultural relevance, it is designed to be more than just a ball—it’s the pulse of the tournament.