Kochi stadium's Argentina match sponsor chosen with transparency: Minister

Kochi stadium's Argentina match sponsor chosen with transparency: Minister

The minister's response to reporters came a day after Congress MP Hibi Eden alleged "shady dealings" by the Kerala government in the renovation of the stadium

Lionel Messi, Messi

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Venezuela during a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kochi
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Tuesday said that the sponsor for renovating the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium here, for the Argentina team's football match, was selected in a transparent process based on government orders.

The minister's response to reporters came a day after Congress MP Hibi Eden alleged "shady dealings" by the Kerala government in the renovation of the stadium.

Abdurahiman said that the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) had a day ago clarified everything related to the renovation work.

The minister further said that a technical officer of the Argentina team had inspected the stadium.

"We should have handed over the stadium at least 20 days before the fixture," he said.

 

Abdurahiman said that the inspections by the authorities found lack of proper fire safety measures.

Furthermore, safety and security arrangements had to be put in place quickly and we expected that the work would get over on time.

"As you saw, a large number of people are working at the stadium to ensure all these are completed quickly. After that work is completed, we can seek FIFA approval and hold the match here," he said.

On being asked how the sponsor for the renovation work was selected, the minister said that it was done through a "transparent process" and that "there is a government order regarding that".

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), had entered into an agreement with the Sports Kerala Foundation, an entity under the state's sports department for renovation works in anticipation of the Argentine team's visit.

The Sports Kerala Foundation later assigned a private company to execute the renovation.

Congress MLA Uma Thomas, meanwhile, claimed that the stadium was handed over to a private party without signing any agreement.

She also claimed that she has not been invited or informed about any of the meetings of the GCDA.

The MLA, who had suffered a serious accident at the stadium in December last year during an event, said she did not want anyone else to suffer the same fate when a huge crowd turns up for the Argentina match.

She also alleged that the GCDA action in connection with her accident was just an "eyewash".

The GCDA had on Monday issued a release stating that all renovation work was being carried out by the Sports Kerala Foundation after consultations with the state government, the sports department, and the chief minister.

Earlier, the private company sponsoring the renovation and the Kerala Sports Department had announced that the Argentine team, led by star footballer Lionel Messi, would play a major international fixture at the JLN Stadium next month.

However, it was later confirmed that no match would be played during FIFA's November window.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

