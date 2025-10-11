Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Messi's GOAT tour of India: Kolkata event date and time, how to buy tickets

Messi's GOAT tour of India: Kolkata event date and time, how to buy tickets

Fans can now book their tickets to witness Messi's Kolkata appearance and the possible derby match.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Football legend Lionel Messi is all set to begin his much-awaited three-day India tour in Kolkata on December 13, 2025. As the captain of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning team, Messi’s presence will mark a historic chapter in Indian football.
 
The tour will also include visits to Ahmedabad and Mumbai on December 14, followed by Delhi on December 15, before he departs the country.
 
Kolkata: The Heartbeat of Indian Football
 
Often referred to as the Mecca of Indian football, Kolkata has a deep and storied relationship with the sport. Home to legendary clubs like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting, the city is preparing to celebrate Messi’s arrival in true footballing spirit.
 
 
Special Kolkata Derby on the Cards

In a tribute to Kolkata’s footballing legacy, a special derby match is being planned between Mohunbagan Messi All Stars and East Bengal Messi All Stars. The match, announced by event promoter Satadru Dutta, is expected to feature a competitive 11-a-side clash involving top Indian and foreign players. 
 
The game is likely to be hosted at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, with Lionel Messi himself presenting the winner’s trophy.
 
“This is a small tribute to the spirit of the Kolkata Derby,” Dutta said, hinting at Messi’s interest in the historic rivalry.
 
Tickets for Kolkata Event: Price & Booking Details
 
Fans can now book their tickets to witness Messi’s Kolkata appearance and the possible derby match. Tickets are available on the District by Zomato app, with prices ranging from ₹4,366 to ₹11,800, depending on the seating category.
 
Given the excitement and demand, fans are advised to book early to avoid missing out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
 
GOAT Concert and Fan Events Also Planned
 
Alongside the derby, the Salt Lake Stadium is also expected to host a “GOAT Concert” and “GOAT Cup” featuring appearances by Indian sports legends such as Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, and Bhaichung Bhutia. A fan interaction session with Messi is also planned for the evening, although the final schedule and participants are still awaiting official confirmation.
 
Messi’s Second India Visit in Two Months?
 
Interestingly, Messi is scheduled to arrive in India twice in consecutive months. Before the December tour, Argentina will land in Kochi on November 14 for an international friendly against Australia on November 17, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor.
 
This will be Messi’s second visit to India, the first being in 2010, when he captained Argentina for the first time in an international friendly at Salt Lake Stadium, a game they won 1-0 against Venezuela.
 
With Kolkata gearing up for one of its biggest football events in recent history, excitement is building by the hour. From the potential Messi Derby to star-studded appearances, December 13 promises to be a date etched in the city’s sporting history.

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

