Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Harry Kane edges past Ronaldo and Messi to set new goalscoring record

Harry Kane edges past Ronaldo and Messi to set new goalscoring record

The England captain found the net in Bayern Munich's 4-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday night, tapping home from close range in the 14th minute.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Harry Kane’s incredible form in front of goal has seen him eclipse a remarkable milestone previously held by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
 
The England captain found the net in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday night, tapping home from close range in the 14th minute. That strike marked his 20th goal of the season across all competitions, a figure he has achieved in just 12 games for club and country.
 
In comparison, Messi needed 17 matches to hit 20 goals at his quickest, while Ronaldo’s fastest came in 13 games during the 2014–15 season. Kane’s blistering start highlights his clinical consistency since joining the Bundesliga champions.
 
 
Chasing English Champions League History
 
Kane’s prolific scoring could soon see him break an English record in Europe’s top competition. Wayne Rooney remains the only Englishman to have scored 25 Champions League goals for a single club (Manchester United), but Kane is now just two goals away from matching that feat with Bayern.

Also Read

RMA vs JUV

Real Madrid vs Juventus UEFA Champions League live match time and streaming

FC Goa vs Al Nassr

FC Goa vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League 2 live match time and streaming

FC Barcelona

UCL Highlights: Barca, PSG get big wins; Arsenal crush Atletico Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt denied win by late goal ahead of Liverpool Champions League tie

Harry Maguire

Premier League: Manchester United beat rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield

 
Having already scored 21 goals in the Champions League for Tottenham Hotspur, Kane’s overall tally continues to rise rapidly in his third season with Bayern Munich. 
 
Closing In on Lewandowski’s Bayern Record
 
In his next European appearance, Kane could equal Robert Lewandowski’s record of netting 25 Champions League goals in his first 29 games for Bayern. His impact in Germany has been nothing short of historic, already reaching 100 goals for the club faster than any player in Europe’s top five leagues.
 
He also hit another career milestone last weekend, recording his 400th career goal against Borussia Dortmund.
 
Breaking England Records Too
 
Kane’s form has also translated to the international stage. His recent goal against Latvia brought his tally for England as a Bayern player to 18, surpassing Gary Lineker’s long-standing record of 17 England goals scored while at Barcelona.
 
Bayern’s Comfortable Win Over Club Brugge
 
Bayern dominated the match against Club Brugge, with 17-year-old Lennart Karl opening the scoring on his Champions League debut. Kane doubled the lead before former Liverpool winger Luis Díaz made it 3-0 before halftime. In the second half, Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson came off the bench to complete the 4-0 rout.
 
Kane’s scoring spree shows no signs of slowing down, and with multiple records already falling, he looks set to etch his name even deeper into footballing history.

More From This Section

LIV vs MUN

Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League live match time and streaming

Clifford Miranda

Ex-India player Clifford Miranda appointed Chennaiyin FC head coach

Sporting Delhi

Sporting Club Delhi launched, replaces Hyderabad FC as capital's top team

IND vs BAN AFC

Bangladesh vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time, streaming

FIFA World Rankings

FIFA World Rankings: Top 20 Teams after October international break

Topics : Football News Harry Kane Bayern Munich Cristiano Ronaldo lionel messi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon