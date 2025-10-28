Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Bellingham key for Real Madrid as it ended its losing streak vs Barcelona

Bellingham key for Real Madrid as it ended its losing streak vs Barcelona

The day after the first clasico of the season saw Real Madrid celebrating the end of its losing streak against Barcelona and hailing the return to form of Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham

AP Madrid
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The day after the first clasico of the season saw Real Madrid celebrating the end of its losing streak against Barcelona and hailing the return to form of Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham had an assist and a goal as Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 on Sunday to halt a four-game losing run against the Catalan rival. The England international showed all the signs he was near top form again after missing the first part of the season because of shoulder surgery.

Bellingham has scored in consecutive matches, having found the net for the first time this season last Wednesday in the 1-0 win against Juventus in the Champions League. He has showed no signs of physical ailments and has been crucial in helping the team control the pace in midfield and attack.

 

Bellingham underwent surgery in the summer and didn't play his first match until September when he came off the bench in a La Liga game against Espanyol. On Sunday, he made only his eighth appearance of the season.

I feel very good, Bellingham said. I've worked hard these past few months with the physios and in the gym. I'm very happy now because I feel great and ready for what's to come.

Also Read

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona players clash after match

Vinicius vs Torres fight: What has happened after the El Clásico final

RMA vs BAR highlights

Real Madrid vs Barcelona HIGHLIGHTS La Liga: Mbappe-Bellingham help Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1

RMA vs BAR

Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona La Liga live match time and streaming

Xabi Alonso and Lamine Yamal

Xabi Alonso responds to Yamal's audacious comment ahead of El Clasico

Raphinha

El Clasico: Who is available for Real Madrid vs Barcelona match today?

Bellingham scored the winner against Barcelona thanks to clever positioning after a cross into the area. Teammate der Milito got to a long cross by Vincius Jnior and headed the ball back toward the goal, finding a wide open Bellingham behind the defenders for an easy touch into an open net.

These are my favorite goals, the 22-year-old Bellingham said. A lot of people say it's luck but for me it's how I understand the game. When the ball goes here or there position changes everything and I'm always ready if it comes to me. Milito got his head to it and then I was there to score.

Bellingham helped Kylian Mbapp open the scoring. After receiving a ball near the midfield line, Bellingham quickly turned around a defender and sent Mbapp a perfect through ball between a couple of Barcelona players. Mbapp entered the area and calmly found the net.

They play very high up the pitch, Bellingham said. We have Mbapp and it's easier up front. I turned and passed and then he shot and scored.

Madrid coach Xabi Alonso praised Bellingham and said he was expected to keep improving the more he plays.

He's had three very good games and we knew that before the last break he needed minutes to get going and get a feel for things, Alonso said. He's done better than expected after the break. He's a player who's very much about feeling, transmitting and connecting. He's played some very good games.

The victory in the clasico put Alonso's team five points ahead of Barcelona in La Liga.

Madrid's next match is at home against Valencia in the league on Saturday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Premier League live match time and streaming

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo scores 950th career goal as Al-Nassr celebrate 70th anniversary win

Ballon d'Or 2026 race

Kane, Haaland or Mbappe? Who leads Ballon d'Or race after UCL matchday 3

Lionel Messi

Messi inks new Inter Miami contract, to play on through 2026 season

Harry Kane

Harry Kane edges past Ronaldo and Messi to set new goalscoring record

Topics : Football News Real Madrid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffReliance Meta AI Joint VentureStocks To Buy TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon