Lionel Messi's big reveal: What he wants to do after his retirement

Football legend Lionel Messi has shared his vision for life after hanging up his boots, stating that he would prefer to become a football club owner rather than pursue coaching. In an interview with Luzu TV, Messi was candid about his future career aspirations.

Messi Prefers Club Ownership Over Coaching

“I don’t see myself as a coach. I like management, but if I have to decide for one of the three, I would like to be a (club) owner. I would like to have my own football club, to be able to grow it, to start from the bottom, and to be able to give the kids, the people, the opportunity to grow and make it an important club. If I had to choose, that’s what would appeal to me most,” Messi said, reflecting on his post-playing career ambitions. This interview, recorded in December, was aired in the USA on Tuesday.

Messi's Current Contract with Inter Miami

World Cup Glory and Future Defense

Messi achieved one of his greatest milestones in 2022 by guiding Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, something he had longed for in his illustrious career. Later this year, Messi and his teammates will defend their World Cup title in a tournament co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

Messi's Football Ownership Interests

The football icon already has a stake in a club called Deportivo LSM, based in Uruguay’s fourth division. Messi co-owns the club with his former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez. "Deportivo LS is a family dream that began in 2018. We have grown a lot with more than 3,000 members," said Suarez in May 2025. The club’s goal is to provide opportunities for young players in Uruguay.

In addition to his stake in Deportivo LSM, Messi also has a minority ownership share in Inter Miami, further solidifying his interest in the business side of football. The team’s co-owner, David Beckham, is an English football legend who shares the vision of growing the sport.

Record-Breaking Performance in MLS

Messi had an outstanding season in MLS, winning the Golden Boot after scoring 29 goals—five more than the second-place finisher. Additionally, he contributed 19 assists, totaling 48 goal contributions, just one shy of Carlos Vela’s record in 2019. Messi also made history by winning back-to-back MVP awards, a first in MLS history.