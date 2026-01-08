Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Lionel Messi's big reveal: What he wants to do after his retirement

Lionel Messi's big reveal: What he wants to do after his retirement

The 38-year-old Argentine star is currently playing with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, where he is likely to stay until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Football legend Lionel Messi has shared his vision for life after hanging up his boots, stating that he would prefer to become a football club owner rather than pursue coaching. In an interview with Luzu TV, Messi was candid about his future career aspirations.
 
Messi Prefers Club Ownership Over Coaching
 
“I don’t see myself as a coach. I like management, but if I have to decide for one of the three, I would like to be a (club) owner. I would like to have my own football club, to be able to grow it, to start from the bottom, and to be able to give the kids, the people, the opportunity to grow and make it an important club. If I had to choose, that’s what would appeal to me most,” Messi said, reflecting on his post-playing career ambitions. This interview, recorded in December, was aired in the USA on Tuesday.
 
 
Messi's Current Contract with Inter Miami
 
The 38-year-old Argentine star is currently playing with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, where he is likely to stay until at least the end of the 2028 season, following his recent three-year contract extension. His time in MLS has been transformative, and he continues to leave his mark in American football. 

Also Read

Women' cricket world cup

Sports@2025: Of crowns, cracks and goodbyes that shaped the sporting yearpremium

Lionel Messi in India

Messi event chaos: Calcutta HC refuses to interfere in SIT investigation

West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas with football icon Lionel Messi. (Photo: PTI)

Messi was unhappy about being touched at Kolkata event, organiser tells SIT

Sourav Ganguly, Sourav, Ganguly

Messi event chaos: Ganguly slaps ₹50 cr defamation suit on fanclub official

Lionel Messi, right, with his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo De Paul, left, and Luis Suarez during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi

Messi's 'GOAT India Tour 2025' wraps up with grand celebration in Delhi

 
World Cup Glory and Future Defense
 
Messi achieved one of his greatest milestones in 2022 by guiding Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar, something he had longed for in his illustrious career. Later this year, Messi and his teammates will defend their World Cup title in a tournament co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.
 
Messi's Football Ownership Interests
 
The football icon already has a stake in a club called Deportivo LSM, based in Uruguay’s fourth division. Messi co-owns the club with his former Barcelona teammate, Luis Suarez. "Deportivo LS is a family dream that began in 2018. We have grown a lot with more than 3,000 members," said Suarez in May 2025. The club’s goal is to provide opportunities for young players in Uruguay.
 
In addition to his stake in Deportivo LSM, Messi also has a minority ownership share in Inter Miami, further solidifying his interest in the business side of football. The team’s co-owner, David Beckham, is an English football legend who shares the vision of growing the sport.
 
Record-Breaking Performance in MLS
 
Messi had an outstanding season in MLS, winning the Golden Boot after scoring 29 goals—five more than the second-place finisher. Additionally, he contributed 19 assists, totaling 48 goal contributions, just one shy of Carlos Vela’s record in 2019. Messi also made history by winning back-to-back MVP awards, a first in MLS history.

More From This Section

BUR vs MUN Live streaming

Burnley vs Manchester United Premier League live match time and streaming

Mansukh Mandaviya

ISL to start Feb 14 with all clubs participating, says Sports Minister

The ISL's commercial framework rests on the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), signed in 2010.

Rs 25 crore AIFF-backed pool revives ISL after commercial partner void

Ruben Amorim and Darren Fletcher (L-R)

Who will be new Man United boss? Interim manager in charge until new season

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United manager sacked! Red Devils to have 6th boss in 5 years

Topics : lionel messi Argentina

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayUS Denmark Greenland TalksGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaStock Market Before Budget 2026Seeds Bill