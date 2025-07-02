Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 02:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Barcelona's former prodigy Ansu Fati joins AS Monaco on season-long loan

Barcelona's former prodigy Ansu Fati joins AS Monaco on season-long loan

Monaco said the loan deal for the 22-year-old forward includes an option to buy at the end of the season

Monaco signed Ansu Fati

Monaco signed Ansu Fati (PIC:X)

Press Trust of India Paris
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Monaco signed Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona on Tuesday, offering the former teen prodigy another chance to resurrect his career.

Monaco said the loan deal for the 22-year-old forward includes an option to buy at the end of the season.

Fati burst onto the scene with Barcelona in 2019-20 season. At the age of 16 years and 304 days in August 2019, he became the club's youngest scorer in the Spanish league. Nearly four months later, at the age of 17 years and 40 days, he became the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history.

Fati would set other records he previously held the record as Spain's youngest ever scorer with his reputation growing as a quick and tricky right winger with an eye for goal. He was predicted to become a world superstar in much the same way as 17-year-old Lamine Yamal is now with Barcelona and Spain.

 

Like Yamal, he also had great versatility, offering him the possibility to operate as a second striker or by dropping deep in the false nine role.

Also Read

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona's wonderboy Yamal signs new contract with the club till 2031

Messi vs Yamal

Messi vs Yamal: How close is Lamine Yamal to Lionel Messi's teenage trail?

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

El Clasico Highlights: Barcelona beat rivals Real 4-3 to take 7-point lead

El Clasico

El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga live match time and streaming

Mbappe

El Clasico: Mbappe scores twice vs BAR; leads race for Pichichi trophy

But the Guinea-Bissau born forward then experienced a series of injuries which impacted his confidence and form.

He played only a handful of games for Barcelona in the past two seasons and spent part of the 2023-24 season on loan to Premier League club Brighton, scoring four goals in 27 games.

Fati netted 29 goals in 123 games overall for Barcelona and scored twice for Spain in 10 matches. He appeared fleetingly at the 2022 World Cup and has not played for the national team since 2023.

Fati's arrival follows the signing of former France midifleder Paul Pogba on a two-year deal and strengthens coach Adi Htter's attack.

Pogba and Fati should add more versatility and extra firepower to an attack containing the prolific Mika Biereth and skilful US forward Folarin Balogun.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Al Hilal vs City

Al-Hilal's win over City justifies Saudi Arabia's great football experiment

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga shifts allegiance to Arsenal

Gonzalo Garcia

Gonzalo Garcia's header sends Real Madrid to Club World Cup quarterfinals

Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe makes his Club World Cup debut in Real Madrid's win over Juventus

Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy scores twice as Dortmund beat Monterrey 2-1 in Club World Cup

Topics : FC Barcelona

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon