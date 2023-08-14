Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.52%)
64980.45 -342.20
Nifty (-0.72%)
19289.00 -139.30
Nifty Midcap (-1.09%)
37421.95 -414.20
Nifty Smallcap (-1.53%)
5278.70 -81.80
Nifty Bank (-0.83%)
43830.40 -368.70
Heatmap

Need time to adapt at Bayern Munich: Harry Kane after a loss on his debut

Bayern is next in action in the opening game of the Bundesliga season against Werder Bremen on Friday.

Harry Kane at Bayern Munich

Harry Kane on his debut at Bayern Munich. @FCBayern

AP Munich
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 9:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

England captain Harry Kane said Sunday that he may need time to adapt to German football following a loss in his first game for Bayern Munich.
Kane came on as a 64th-minute substitute in a 3-0 defeat to Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday after being confirmed as a Bayern player earlier in the day.
"Obviously, I've spent my whole career, my whole life, in England and in the Premier League so it might take a bit of adapting to get used to a new league," he said.
"For me it's just about settling in, as comfortable as possible, understanding the different types of teams, the way I have to play and adapt. I've done that throughout my whole career, whether it's with Tottenham or the national team and I'll do that here," Kane added
Bayern is next in action in the opening game of the Bundesliga season against Werder Bremen on Friday.

Also Read

Harry Kane transfer news: Tottenham accepts Bayern's 100 million Euros bid

Harry Kane leaves Tottenham, joins Bayern Munich for 100 million euros

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich down Hertha to recapture top spot on the table

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase ordeal echoes Princess Diana's fate

Harry Kane in focus on Matchday in European football; Madrid, Arsenal play

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham begins life without Kane with 2-2 draw at Brentford

Kerala Derby: Goukulam edge past Blasters 4-3 in Durand Cup

Euro winner Roberto Mancini announces surprise resignation as Italy coach

La Liga: Real Madrid in toruble, defender Militao to undergo knee surgery

Neymar to leave PSG! Could choose between Al Hilal and Barcelona: Reports

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bundesliga Bayern Munich Harry Kane football

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon