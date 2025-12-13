Saturday, December 13, 2025 | 07:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Messi mania grips Kolkata, arrival sparks frenzy as his India tour begins

Messi mania grips Kolkata, arrival sparks frenzy as his India tour begins

Children perched on shoulders and drums rolled as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under massive security

Lionel Messi, Messi

Messi arrived with long-time strike partner Luis Surez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Thousands braved the December chill and waited past midnight to give a rousing welcome to Argentine superstar footballer Lionel Messi as he arrived in Kolkata for his whirlwind three-day, four-city GOAT India Tour 2025.

The Barcelona legend's 2.26 am touchdown in the early hours of Saturday sent the city into an frenzy.

Gate 4 of the international arrivals turned into a roaring sea of chants, flags and flashing phones, with fans sprinting between gates for even a fleeting glimpse of their favourite sports star.

Children perched on shoulders and drums rolled as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under massive security.

 

A heavy convoy then escorted him to his hotel, where another huge crowd was waiting deep into the night.

Barricades, police deployment, and non-stop cheering completed a citywide eruption of "Messi mania."  Messi arrived with long-time strike partner Luis Surez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul. Over the next 72 hours, he will zip across Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi, meeting chief ministers, corporate leaders, Bollywood celebrities and eventually Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Trionda FIFA World Cup 2026

New FIFA World Cup ticket phase begins, letting fans pick specific fixtures

FIFA World Cup 2026

Fans accuse FIFA of 'monumental betrayal' after new World Cup pricing

Aston Villa beat Arsenal 2-1 at home

Aston Villa stretch winning run to eight after 2-1 triumph against Basel

Dortmund football team

BVB CEO defends Rheinmetall deal, says partnership aligns with club vision

INT vs LIV UCL

Inter vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League live match time, streaming

Topics : Messi lionel messi Kolkata football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOOTT This WeekDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon