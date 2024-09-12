Business Standard
ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City live time and streaming

The ISL 2024-25 opener between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant is a repeat of last year's final which was won by the Islanders

Indian Super League 2024-25

Indian Super League 2024-25

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 11th season of the Indian Super League is set to kick off at the Salt Lake Stadium as the defending champions Mumbai City FC take on last year's ISL Shield winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant on September 13 at 7:30 PM IST.

The match will be a repeat of last year's final, making the season opener a highly anticipated event.
MBSG vs MCFC head-to-head record

Matches: 5
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2 wins
Mumbai City FC: 3 wins

Draws: 0

Mumbai bringing in fresh faces

Mumbai City FC's manager will have a new-look squad ahead of what will be his first full season in charge of the Islanders this year. While former skipper Rahul Bheke, midfielders Apuia and Alberto Noguera, along with striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz, have left the club, new players have been signed to replace them.
 

Brandon Fernandes, Jeremy Manzorro, Jon Toral, TP Rehenesh, Nikolaos Karelis, Hitesh Sharma, and Sahil Panwar have been added to the squad this year in hopes of replicating the 2023-24 heroics.

The likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Pratap Singh will continue to be key figures in the attack this season.

Mariners optimistic under new coach

Mohun Bagan Super Giant may have won the ISL Shield last year but will be aiming to secure their second ISL title this year.

Under new manager Jose Molina, the club is expected to produce attractive football. New signings, including former Melbourne City striker Jamie Maclaren, could help them score more goals this season, alongside Dimitrios Petratos, who has performed well for the side over the years.

However, the departure of Anwar Ali has left a gap that has yet to be filled by the side.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC live telecast and streaming details


When will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC take place in ISL 2024-25?

The match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be played in the ISL 2024-25 on Friday, September 13.

What time will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC in ISL 2024-25 start on September 13?

The match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will start at 7:30 PM IST in ISL 2024-25 on September 13.

Where will the live telecast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC be available in India?

The live telecast of the match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC in ISL 2024-25 will be available on the Sports 18 Network.

Where will the live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC be available in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be available on Jio Cinema.

Topics : Indian Super League football

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

