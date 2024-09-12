ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City live time and streaming

Brandon Fernandes, Jeremy Manzorro, Jon Toral, TP Rehenesh, Nikolaos Karelis, Hitesh Sharma, and Sahil Panwar have been added to the squad this year in hopes of replicating the 2023-24 heroics.

The likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Vikram Pratap Singh will continue to be key figures in the attack this season.

Mariners optimistic under new coach

Mohun Bagan Super Giant may have won the ISL Shield last year but will be aiming to secure their second ISL title this year.

Under new manager Jose Molina, the club is expected to produce attractive football. New signings, including former Melbourne City striker Jamie Maclaren, could help them score more goals this season, alongside Dimitrios Petratos, who has performed well for the side over the years.

However, the departure of Anwar Ali has left a gap that has yet to be filled by the side.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC live telecast and streaming details

The match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be played in the ISL 2024-25 on Friday, September 13.

The match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will start at 7:30 PM IST in ISL 2024-25 on September 13.

The live telecast of the match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC in ISL 2024-25 will be available on the Sports 18 Network.

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be available on Jio Cinema.