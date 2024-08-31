Business Standard
Ivan Toney leaves Brentford to join Saudi Pro League Club Al Ahil

Ivan Toney leaves Brentford to join Saudi Pro League Club Al Ahil

The 28-year-old leaves the club after racking up 72 goals in 141 games, including 36 during the three seasons that he spent with Brentford in the Premier League

Ivan Tonay

Ivan Tonay

ANI Football
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

Brentford forward Ivan Toney has signed for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli on a contract that will run until 2028.
Toney was Brentford's ace since signing for the club in 2020. He didn't feature in a single game for the Bees since head coach Thomas Frank admitted that a move away from the club was possible in the recently concluded summer transfer window.
The 28-year-old leaves the club after racking up 72 goals in 141 games, including 36 during the three seasons that he spent with Brentford in the Premier League.
Toney was on the sidelines for the first half of the last season because of an eight-month ban for his involvement in betting activities.
He announced his return with a goal in the Premier League and was even named in England's squad for Euro 2024.
In his limited appearances, Toney still managed to make his presence felt by setting up Harry Kane's winning strike in England's 2-1 win over Slovakia. He also converted a spot kick in the shoot-out against Switzerland.

Toney's fairytale run at Brentford began in the summer of 2020 when he made a switch from Peterborough to Brentford for an initial fee of around £5m.
He helped the club achieve promotion with his rollicking form, which saw him slot 31 goals in the Championship.
After Brentford returned to the Premier League, Toney capped off the first season with 12 goals to his name. He followed it up by scoring 20 in the 2022/23 season, placing him behind only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the Premier League scoring chart.
Toney was then handed a ban for his involvement in betting. He returned from the ban in January and scored four times after making 17 appearances for the Bees last season.
"It's been a pleasure to work with Ivan over the last four years. He has averaged more than one goal every two games, which is an unbelievable number," Brentford coach Frank said as quoted from Sky Sports.
"On the pitch, he has been a fantastic goalscorer, link-up player and leader. He has pushed the team, the squad and himself. It's a wonderful journey that we have been on together. Ivan helped the club and the team, and the club and the team have helped Ivan. I'm happy he has an opportunity to try something new in his life and career. We thank him for so many magic moments and wish him all the best for his next chapter. Ivan leaves as a Brentford legend," he added.

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 4:03 PM IST

