Mohun Bagan lose 0-1 to Maziya, end AFC Cup campaign with three losses

Two-time interzonal semifinalists Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Monday went down 0-1 to Maziya Sports & Recreation to conclude their AFC Cup campaign with three losses from six matches

Mohun Bagan lose to Mziya to bow out of AFC Cup 2023-24. Photo: MBSG

Mohun Bagan lose to Mziya to bow out of AFC Cup 2023-24. Photo: MBSG

Press Trust of India Male (Maldives)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Two-time interzonal semifinalists Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Monday went down 0-1 to Maziya Sports & Recreation to conclude their AFC Cup campaign with three losses from six matches.
The Juan Ferrando-coached side failed to make a comeback after a Hassan Raif stunner gave Maziya the breakthrough in the 40th minute and that goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.
Mohun Bagan finished their AFC Cup campaign in third place with seven points, while Maziya bowed out having collected six points from as many matches.
The Indian heavyweights were unlucky as Taison Singh's powerful 50th minute strike from outside the box rattled the underside of the crossbar and bounced across the goal before Maziya custodian Hussain Shareef pounced on it.
In the 66th minute, Maziya right-back Hussain Sifaau's shot from distance missed the Bagan goal by inches after taking a slight deflection on its way.
Substitute Hamza Mohamed's shot from a tight angle was blocked by Bagan goalkeeper Shaikh four minutes later.
Hamza Mohamed hit the woodwork and Hassan Nazeem tested Shaikh with an acrobatic effort in the second-half injury time, but the one goal proved to be enough for the Maldives side to record their second win in the group stage.

Topics : football Indian football Mohun Bagan

