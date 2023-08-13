Confirmation

Euro winner Roberto Mancini announces surprise resignation as Italy coach

Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned on Sunday, ending an up-and-down tenure that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year's World Cup

Roberto Mancini resigned from his position as Italy's Men's football team coach. Photo: Twitter

Roberto Mancini resigned from his position as Italy's Men's football team coach. Photo: Twitter

AP Rome
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly resigned on Sunday, ending an an up-and-down tenure with the national team that included a European Championship title in 2021 but also a failed qualification for last year's World Cup.
The Italian soccer federation issued a short announcement saying that Mancini communicated his resignation late last night, adding that a new coach would be named over the next days.
The federation doesn't have much time with Euro 2024 qualifying matches against North Macedonia and Ukraine scheduled for Sept. 10 and 12, respectively.
Mancini was hired in May 2018 to revive the Azzurri after they also failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under predecessor Gian Piero Ventura. And he did by adding flair and youth to a team that won admirers all over the continent during the year-delayed Euro 2020.

Mancini was also a standout player for Sampdoria, Lazio and Italy.
Mancini's exit puts the federation in complete rebuilding mode, with women's coach Milena Bertolini having also announced her resignation after the Azzurre failed to advance from the Women's World Cup group stage.
First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

