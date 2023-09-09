Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Neymar surpasses legend Pele to become Brazil's top goal scorer in history

Neymar hit two goals against Bolivia in a World Cup Qualifier to go past legendary Brazillian footballer Pele as the leading goal scorer for the country

Neymar Jr goes past Pele as Brazil's top goal scorer. Photo: Brazil Football Federation

Neymar Jr goes past Pele as Brazil's top goal scorer. Photo: Brazil Football Federation

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 6:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

Confirmed! Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazillian star to earn 129.4 million pounds

Neymar to Al Hilal: Brazilian star's medical to be completed today - Report

9 cars, mansion & more: Here's what Neymar wanted before joining Al Hilal

It's India vs Pakistan as teams vie for the Junior Asia Cup hockey title

Neymar to leave PSG! Could choose between Al Hilal and Barcelona: Reports

Sexism on scrutiny, Spanish female footballers seek higher league wages

'If you like me, you don't have to hate Messi': Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi to Bonmati: Check the full list of Ballon d'Or nominees this year

Asian Games: AIFF urges ISL clubs to release China bound footballers

King's Cup: Indian football team face tough Iraq test sans Sunil Chhetri

Topics : Neymar Brazil Pele football

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon