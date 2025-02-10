Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Players walk off in protest, forcing abandonment of Turkish football match

Players walk off in protest, forcing abandonment of Turkish football match

Galatasaray was leading 1-0 following a controversial penalty which its own head coach thought shouldn't have been awarded when Adana players decided to walk off

Football, soccer

Football, soccer(Photo: Reuters)

AP Istanbul
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Turkish soccer team Adana Demirspor walked off the field on Sunday to protest refereeing decisions, causing the Super Lig match against host Galatasaray to be abandoned.

Galatasaray was leading 1-0 following a controversial penalty which its own head coach thought shouldn't have been awarded when Adana players decided to walk off in the 30th minute of the top-tier game.

If a referee mistake was made, it will be evaluated, Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk said. In my opinion, it was a position closer to not being a penalty."  He added: This is not the first mistake made against Adana Demirspor."  The penalty was awarded in the 11th minute after Dries Mertens was apparently tripped. Despite television replays showing that the former Napoli player had seemingly dived, the video assistant referee confirmed the penalty, which was converted by new signing Alvaro Morata.

 

Adana reportedly grew increasingly frustrated by other refereeing decisions, prompting the club's decision to pull the players off the field to resounding jeers from fans.

Galatasaray's website said its team will win the match by default," though the official decision will be made by the Turkish Football Federation.

This is a great harm done to Turkish football, Buruk said. I am saddened for Turkish soccer. There is always an effort to make Turkish soccer look bad to the outside world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chelsea vs Manchester City Highlights

Leyton pushes Man City to the edge in FA Cup before Real Madrid clash

Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United

Ruben Amorim reveals why things didn't work out with Rashford at Man United

football

Record January transfers in men's football valued at $2.35B with 6000 deals

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League playoffs: Matches to be played on February 11 and 12

Mo Salah, Liverpool

Liverpool thrashes Tottenham 4-0 to reach League Cup final vs Newcastle

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon