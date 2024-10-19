Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

The English Premier League 2024-25 season is set to return to action after the international break on Saturday, October 19, with match week eight underway and teams battling to improve their position on the points table by securing wins in their respective matches.
Arne Slot’s Liverpool is currently leading the table with 18 points from seven games. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are chasing the table-toppers with 17 points each and are in second and third positions, respectively.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Chelsea and Aston Villa, with 14 points each from seven games, are fourth and fifth on the table, with Brighton (12 points) and Newcastle (12 points) having the chance to enter the top four after match week eight.
|Premier League points table (After matchweek 7)
|Rank
|Club
|Matches played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals scored
|Goals against
|Goal difference
|Points
|1
|Liverpool
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|2
|11
|18
|2
|Man City
|7
|5
|2
|0
|17
|8
|9
|17
|3
|Arsenal
|7
|5
|2
|0
|15
|6
|9
|17
|4
|Chelsea
|7
|4
|2
|1
|16
|8
|8
|14
|5
|Aston Villa
|7
|4
|2
|1
|12
|9
|3
|14
|6
|Brighton
|7
|3
|3
|1
|13
|10
|3
|12
|7
|Newcastle
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|7
|1
|12
|8
|Fulham
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|8
|2
|11
|9
|Tottenham
|7
|3
|1
|3
|14
|8
|6
|10
|10
|Nottm Forest
|7
|2
|4
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|11
|Brentford
|7
|3
|1
|3
|13
|13
|0
|10
|12
|West Ham
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|8
|13
|Bournemouth
|7
|2
|2
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|8
|14
|Man United
|7
|2
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|8
|15
|Leicester City
|7
|1
|3
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|6
|16
|Everton
|7
|1
|2
|4
|7
|15
|-8
|5
|17
|Ipswich Town
|7
|0
|4
|3
|6
|14
|-8
|4
|18
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|3
|4
|5
|10
|-5
|3
|19
|Southampton
|7
|0
|1
|6
|4
|15
|-11
|1
|20
|Wolves
|7
|0
|1
|6
|9
|21
|-12
|1
Race for the Premier League 2024-25 Golden Boot
Manchester City's Erling Haaland leads the goalscoring charts with 10 goals in seven matches this season. Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo share second place, both having netted six goals. Liverpool's Luis Diaz follows in third with five goals to his name.
|Premier League Golden Boot race
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Nationality
|Goals
|1
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|Norway
|10
|2
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|England
|6
|2
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|Cameroon
|6
|4
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool
|Colombia
|5
|5
|Chris Wood
|Nottingham Forest
|England
|4
|5
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|England
|4
|5
|Jhon Duran
|Aston Villa
|Colombia
|4
|5
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|Germany
|4
|5
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich Town
|England
|4
|5
|Mohd Salah
|Ipswich Town
|England
|4