Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / EPL: Man United beat Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run

EPL: Man United beat Southampton 3-0 as Marcus Rashford ends goalless run

Rashford doubled United's lead at Saint Mary's after Matthijs de Ligt's scored his first for the club. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a third in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Manchester United

Manchester United

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 1:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Marcus Rashford snapped a 12-game barren run in front of goal as Manchester United beat Southampton 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.
Rashford doubled United's lead at Saint Mary's after Matthijs de Ligt's scored his first for the club. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho scored a third in the sixth minute of stoppage time.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The win came after back-to-back defeats for United in a disappointing start to the season.
Rashford hadn't scored since United's 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup in March. He curled in a shot from the edge of the area to put Erik ten Hag's team 2-0 up at Southampton in the 41st minute.
 
De Ligt, who joined United from Bayern Munich in the off-season, headed in from Bruno Fernandes' cross in the 35th.
It was a much-needed with for United after losses to Brighton and Liverpool in the first three games of the season. But it could have been a different story if Cameron Archer had converted a penalty for Southampton in the 33rd. Instead, his effort was saved by goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Newly promoted Southampton was reduced to 10-men when Jack Stephens was sent off in the 79th for a high challenge on Garnacho.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manchester City vs Brentford FC

Premier League: Manchester City vs Brentford FC live time (IST), streaming

SOU vs MUFC live time and streaming

Premier League: Southampton vs Manchester United live time (IST), streaming

Luis Diaz

Premier League: Next test for Slot is navigating Liverpool's busy schedule

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Premier League: Man Utd vs Liverpool high-scoring fixtures of all-time

Manchester United

Premier League: Man United vs Liverpool head-to-head in last five meetings

Topics : English Premier League football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 1:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon