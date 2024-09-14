Premier League: Manchester City vs Brentford FC live time (IST), streaming

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will look to continue their 100 per cent record this season as they aim for a record-extending 5th consecutive title. They will take on Brentford FC at the Etihad Stadium on September 14 at 7.30 pm IST.

Wins against Chelsea, Ipswich, and West Ham United have kept them at the top of the table during the international break. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The last team to defeat the Cityzens on their home turf was Brentford FC, a side known for upsetting Premier League top-six teams. In their most recent match, Brentford secured a 3-1 victory over Southampton.

Manchester City vs Brentford FC Head-to-Head



Brentford haven't faced City too many times but have managed to frustrate them at times in the Premier League.

Total matches: 19

Man City won: 11

Brentford won: 7

Draw: 1

Manchester City vs Brentford FC head-to-head (past 5 games)

Brentford have a decent record in their past five games against City.

Man City won: 3

Brentford won: 2

Draw: 0

Manchester City vs Brentford FC Starting XI



Manchester City will be missing defender Nathan Ake after he was stretchered off while playing for the Netherlands. John Stones could enter the fray in place of Manuel Akanji or Ruben Dias. Kristoffer Ajer could make a return from injury for the visitors, with Keane Lewis-Potter and Mads Roerslev recalled to play as wing-backs.

Manchester City Starting XI (probable): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Bernardo; Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

Brentford FC Starting XI (probable): Flekken; Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Roerslev, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Janelt, Lewis-Potter; Mbeumo, Wissa

Manchester City vs Brentford FC: Players to look out for



City fans will be watching their hat-trick hero Erling Haaland, who has scored two hat-tricks in three games so far. Brentford will count on Mbeumo to rescue a win for the visitors.

Manchester City vs Brentford FC: Injured players list



Manchester City: Oscar Bobb, Nathan Ake

Brentford FC: Igor Thiago, Josh Dasilva, Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry

Manchester City vs Brentford FC Live Match Time (IST), streaming and telecast details

When will Manchester City vs Brentford FC be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Manchester City and Brentford FC will be played on Saturday, September 14.

What time will Manchester City vs Brentford FC start in India?

The match between Manchester City and Brentford FC will start at 07.30 pm IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Manchester City vs Brentford FC in India?

The live telecast of the match between Manchester City and Brentford FC will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of Manchester City vs Brentford FC in India?

The live streaming of the match between Manchester City and Brentford FC will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.