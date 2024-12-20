Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Proposal for breakaway competition rejected by European soccer leagues

Proposal for breakaway competition rejected by European soccer leagues

Detailed plans for a new rival to the Champions League the Unify League were released this week by Madrid-based A22 Sports Management

Real Madrid

AP Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The organization that represents European soccer leagues rejected latest proposals for a breakaway super league.

Detailed plans for a new rival to the Champions League the Unify League were released this week by Madrid-based A22 Sports Management.

It was not clear what support there was for the proposed competition, but A22 said it had held discussions with clubs, leagues and other parties."  The European Leagues, which represents 39 leagues and associations, said in a statement that it rejects any suggestion that a consultation took place with our organization.

It reaffirmed leagues' commitment to the current system by which teams qualify for UEFA competitions like the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

 

The A22's competition model, which is not requested and unsubstantiated, would increase the number of international matches in an already congested calendar, it said. Supporters and stakeholders across the game have consistently made it clear that any attempt from existing or new international club competitions to expand their calendars at the expense of domestic competitions will be rejected.

Also Read

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe

Ancelotti says Mbappe 'aware' he must play better after Madrid defeat

FC Barcelona

Raphina help Barcelona break La Liga slump with 5-1 victory over Mallorca

Vinicius Jr Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

Real Madrid, La Liga condemn racist insults against Yamal in 'El Clasico'

FC Barcelona

FIFA teams up with Spanish league for Barcelona-Atletico match in Miami

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois to miss El Cassico against Barcelona due to leg injury

Attempts to launch a Super League in 2021, in which 15 top clubs were protected from relegation, collapsed in the face of angry fan protests.

A22 launched a revised format last year with promotion, relegation and exit from the competition as well as a women's tournament.

The latest plans would include 96 clubs with qualification based on annual performance in domestic leagues, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Inter Milan

Italian Cup: Asllani's rare corner goal takes Inter Milan to quarterfinals

Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live streaming

Carabao Cup

Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle advance to semis in English League Cup

Football, soccer

Italian club Genoa taken over by Romanian businessman Dan Sucu

Donarumma

PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma suffers brutal face injury while making a save

Topics : Bundesliga La Liga Serie A England Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon