Thibaut Courtois to miss El Cassico against Barcelona due to leg injury

Thibaut Courtois. (Photo: Shuttershock)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is expected to miss Saturday's Clasico against Barcelona after sustaining a muscle injury in Tuesday's Champions League match.

Courtois has "an adductor injury in his left leg," the team said Wednesday.

The Belgium goalkeeper had been nursing an abductor injury recently. He missed most of last season with an ACL injury.

Rodrygo is also expected to miss the Clasico, coach Carlo Ancelotti said Tuesday after the forward was substituted in the 85th minute of Madrid's 5-2 victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Madrid trails Barcelona by three points in La Liga standings.

Real Madrid FC Barcelona La Liga

Oct 24 2024

