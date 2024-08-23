Business Standard
Real Madrid suffer setback, Jude Bellingham picks muscle injury in leg

Jude Bellingham could be out for a month as per media reports

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Jude Bellingham has sustained a right-leg muscle injury, Real Madrid said Friday. Madrid did not say how many games the England midfielder would miss, but media reports said he could be out for up to a month.
He took a knock and we're assessing him, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said Friday. Madrid hosts Valladolid on Sunday aiming to bounce back from its 1-1 draw at Mallorca in the opening round of the Spanish league.
Topics : La Liga Real Madrid

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

