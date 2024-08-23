Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Why Man United has had the best transfer window in Premier League so far?

Why Man United has had the best transfer window in Premier League so far?

Positive signings and new ownership boost United's prospects for the season ahead

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After a poor finish to the 2023-24 season for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United, despite winning a trophy at the end of it, the Red Devils have witnessed some positive changes in the club over recent months. The new ownership under INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has raised the hopes of fans with their relentless pursuit during the summer transfer window.

Mindful signings so far
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

United have already secured some talented players from the market, individuals who can immediately step into the starting 11 and serve as significant upgrades.

Signing defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui was a much-needed investment for a United side that had a negative goal difference in the league last season. However, Leny Yoro didn't get a dream start, as the young defender has been ruled out for approximately three months with a knee injury he suffered in United's second pre-season friendly.

Zirkzee the key to United's attack?

United have also signed Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Serie A side Bologna, who might prove to be Erik ten Hag's solution to the lack of goals this year. Zirkzee started his Man Utd career in the best possible manner, scoring the match-winner in the Premier League opener against Fulham in front of a packed Stretford End.

More From This Section

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher moves from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid for $47 million

Indian football team

No Sandesh Jhinghan in India's Intercontinental Cup probable squad

ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL, football

Durand Cup should return to Maidan, demands the big three of Kolkata

Phil Foden

Man City's Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw voted PFA player of the year

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo aiming to end Al-Hilal's dominance in Saudi Pro league


His style of play could be pivotal for United's success in front of the goal and could lead to an increase in the number of goals scored by United this season.

United still not finished

With the transfer deadline day approaching, United are still not finished and are reportedly very close to securing PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte on loan as well. Ten Hag has received the backing he needed this year and will be under pressure to deliver results as the season progresses.

Also Read

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona drops players a year after arrival amidst financial troubles

Chelsea FC

From Felix to Neto: Chelsea FC's clueless summer spending spree explained

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo breaks Hamster Kombat's fastest 10m subscribers record on YouTube

Manuel Neuer

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international football

Chelsea vs Manchester City Highlights

Gundogan set for Man City return after reportedly agreeing to leave Barca

Topics : English Premier League football Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon