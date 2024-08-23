Why Man United has had the best transfer window in Premier League so far?

After a poor finish to the 2023-24 season for Erik ten Hag's Manchester United, despite winning a trophy at the end of it, the Red Devils have witnessed some positive changes in the club over recent months. The new ownership under INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe has raised the hopes of fans with their relentless pursuit during the summer transfer window.

United have already secured some talented players from the market, individuals who can immediately step into the starting 11 and serve as significant upgrades.

Signing defenders Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui was a much-needed investment for a United side that had a negative goal difference in the league last season. However, Leny Yoro didn't get a dream start, as the young defender has been ruled out for approximately three months with a knee injury he suffered in United's second pre-season friendly.

Zirkzee the key to United's attack?

United have also signed Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee from Serie A side Bologna, who might prove to be Erik ten Hag's solution to the lack of goals this year. Zirkzee started his Man Utd career in the best possible manner, scoring the match-winner in the Premier League opener against Fulham in front of a packed Stretford End.

His style of play could be pivotal for United's success in front of the goal and could lead to an increase in the number of goals scored by United this season.

United still not finished

With the transfer deadline day approaching, United are still not finished and are reportedly very close to securing PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte on loan as well. Ten Hag has received the backing he needed this year and will be under pressure to deliver results as the season progresses.