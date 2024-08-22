Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / From Felix to Neto: Chelsea FC's clueless summer spending spree explained

From Felix to Neto: Chelsea FC's clueless summer spending spree explained

Football clubs invest in young players for future integration or profitable resale, a strategy that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly seems to favour, prioritising profits in recent transfer windows

Chelsea FC

Chelsea FC

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

The Premier League season is underway, with top clubs gearing up for a thrilling 38-week contest for supremacy. While some teams seem to have got their spending right ahead of the demanding season, others appear to have splurged without clear direction. Take Chelsea, for instance, which has brought in 10 new players during this summer transfer, leaving many of its current squad uncertain about their roles.

Why is Chelsea buying so many players?
Hiring new manager Enzo Maresca may not prove tobe of any good if he lacks influence over the team’s transfer policy. Club owner Todd Boehly appears more focused on running the club with pure business in mind.

One of the main reasons a club spends on young players is either to integrate them into the first team for the future or to sell them later for a decent return, should they perform well at another club. Boehly’s take on the transfer policy appears to align with this, as he has prioritised club profits in recent windows.

Homegrown players sent packing

Sidelining homegrown talent like Conor Gallagher, one of Chelsea’s standout players last season, and sending him to Atletico Madrid exemplifies the club’s focus on balancing the books.

Signing Atletico Madrid’s worst acquisition in terms of the transfer fee, Joao Felix, just sums up how clueless the recruitment has been over the past two seasons.

With players like Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling still unsure about their future with the club, Chelsea has gone on to spend over 181 million euros for 11 players so far this summer.

Notable transfers out of the club

Notable exits from the club, including Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, and youngster Omari Hutchinson, have given Chelsea the opportunity for all these signings this year.

With the transfer window approaching its deadline on August 31, the Blues are aiming to bring in 1-2 more players, with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and striker Victor Osimhen on their radar. Only time will reveal how this questionable strategy from the London Club will impact the team’s growth and their quest for silverware, which has eluded them since 2021.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 6:45 PM IST

