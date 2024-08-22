Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international football

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international football

The 38-year-old Neuer debuted for Germany in 2009 and won the World Cup in 2014. His last game for the national team was the 2-1 extra-time loss to eventual champion Spain in the quarterfinals.

Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer

AP Munich
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Wednesday he is retiring from the national team after 15 years and 124 games. He is staying in club soccer with Bayern Munich.
The 38-year-old Neuer debuted for Germany in 2009 and won the World Cup in 2014. His last game for the national team was the 2-1 extra-time loss to eventual champion Spain in the quarterfinals as Germany hosted Euro 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Neuer said he was tempted by the prospect of staying on for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico but decided against it after speaking with family and friends. That could open the door for Barcelona's Marc-Andr ter Stegen to take over as Germany's starting goalkeeper.
Neuer is the second leading player in the German team to retire from international soccer this week after midfielder Ilkay Gndogan, who captained the team at Euro 2024.
He cited fatigue and the pressures of a busy club and international schedule in his statement on Monday. Forward Thomas Mller retired from the national team last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Chelsea vs Manchester City Highlights

Gundogan set for Man City return after reportedly agreeing to leave Barca

Indian football team

No Sandesh Jhinghan in India's Intercontinental Cup probable squad

Phil Foden

Man City's Phil Foden and Khadija Shaw voted PFA player of the year

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo aiming to end Al-Hilal's dominance in Saudi Pro league

Bayern Munich stadium

Bayern loses defender Josip Stanisic for several weeks to knee injury

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 9:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon