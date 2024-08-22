Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international football

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said Wednesday he is retiring from the national team after 15 years and 124 games. He is staying in club soccer with Bayern Munich.

The 38-year-old Neuer debuted for Germany in 2009 and won the World Cup in 2014. His last game for the national team was the 2-1 extra-time loss to eventual champion Spain in the quarterfinals as Germany hosted Euro 2024.

Neuer said he was tempted by the prospect of staying on for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico but decided against it after speaking with family and friends. That could open the door for Barcelona's Marc-Andr ter Stegen to take over as Germany's starting goalkeeper.