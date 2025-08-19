Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Mainz edge past Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in German cup, Hertha narrowly wins

Mainz edge past Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in German cup, Hertha narrowly wins

Nadiem Adli's brilliant free kick was enough for Mainz to overcome Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in the first round of the German Cup.

Football generic image

Football generic image

AP Berlin
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nadiem Adli's brilliant free kick was enough for Mainz to overcome Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in the first round of the German Cup.

The former Germany midfielder lifted the ball over the defensive wall and in off the left post in the 22nd minute, the only goal from a game in which second-division club Dresden missed more chances.

In the final minute, Jakob Lemmer hit the side netting, leaving many home fans with their heads in their hands.

Mainz coach Bo Henriksen was sent off shortly beforehand for holding onto the ball as the tension increased in a nervy finale.

Hertha through on penaltiesSebastian Grnning scored the winning spot kick for Hertha Berlin to progress against second-division rival Prueen Mnster 5-3 on penalties after their game ended scoreless with extra time.

 

Also Read

Gianni Infantino, Gianni , FIFA President

FIFA faces $76M claim from Lassana Diarra over long-running transfer case

FIFA opts not to ban Israel

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino condemns racism after German Cup incidents

Mohun Bagan AIFF

Mohun Bagan refuses player release, calls for better AIFF player welfare

Romelu Lukaku

Napoli striker Lukaku might require thigh surgery ahead of season

David de Gea

De Gea back to Old Trafford? Man United's goalkeeping woes since his exit

The home team had by far the greater chances 27 shots at goal compared to Hertha's 11 but couldn't make any of them count.

Fortuna Dsseldorf won at third-division Schweinfurt 4-2.

Borussia Dortmund was playing later at nearby Rot-Weiss Essen. Essen, which won the German championship in 1955, is in the third division.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

SC to hear plea in AIFF-FSDL dispute over ISL clubs' contract renewals

Premier League

EPL matchweek1: Key takeaways from the opening weekend of Premier League

Durand Cup 2025

Durand Cup 2025 semi-finals schedule, live match time and streaming

Neymar Jr

Santos fires coach and Neymar Jr. in tears after 6-0 loss at home

PSG vs ARS

PSG edge Nantes in Ligue 1 opener, Giroud scores debut goal for Lille

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayNEET PG Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon