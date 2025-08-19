Real Madrid coach lauds Mastantuono, shrugs off Messi pick as world's best

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has praised the maturity of teenager newcomer Franco Mastantuono and downplayed the player's choice of former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi as the world's best player.

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has praised the maturity of teenager newcomer Franco Mastantuono and downplayed the player's choice of former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi as the world's best player.

The 18-year-old Mastantuono signed a six-year deal with Madrid and said during his introduction last week that he considers his countryman Messi the best in the world.

It's logical for Messi to be his favorite player," Alonso said on Monday. "He's from Argentina and he's left-footed, so it's no surprise to me.

Messi dueled with Cristiano Ronaldo for years when he played for Barcelona and Ronaldo also considered by many the best in the world played for Madrid. Now, Ronaldo is playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia while Messi is with Inter Miami in the United States. 

 

Madrid already reached a deal to sign Mastantuono but had to wait until the former River Plate player turned 18. The club reportedly paid 45 million euros ($52.5 million) in the transfer.

The first time I spoke to Mastantuono, I was struck by his personality," the new Madrid coach said. "He was 17 then, and he was very sure of himself. He didn't seem at all concerned about making the jump to Real Madrid. That maturity and quality has been evident since he arrived. I know he'll settle in quickly, both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Alonso added Mastantuono could see playing time in the team's opening La Liga match on Tuesday against Osasuna.

He'll bring us quality and energy, he's highly committed, the coach said. "He's got great drive from a defensive perspective. In the little time I've spent with him I can see that Argentine spirit, he's a warrior, but he's got quality, too. He's a combative player and he's got a beautiful left foot, both from set-pieces and in the final pass. He's got lovely technique and he's very young. We have to guide him, but he's already playing at a very decent level.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

