Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Football News / Mbappe's dry run continues, Real Madrid drops points against Las Palmas

Mbappe's dry run continues, Real Madrid drops points against Las Palmas

Madrid's biggest signing in years, is yet to score in the league this season. His only goal with Madrid came in the team's UEFA Super Cup victory against Atalanta earlier this month

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe(Photo: reuters)

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kylian Mbapp remained scoreless and defending champion Real Madrid settled for a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas in the Spanish league.
Mbapp, Madrid's biggest signing in years, is yet to score in the league this season. His only goal with Madrid came in the team's UEFA Super Cup victory against Atalanta earlier this month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It was Vinicius Junior who scored for Madrid, which beat Valladolid 3-0 in the previous round but had opened its title defense with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca.
It's been difficult for us to be as solid as we were last season, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
We need to find a solution quickly, and I think we are going to find it. It has been harder than expected. These first three matches showed me a lot of things that have not been working well.
Vinicius found the net for his first league goal this season by converting a 69th-minute penalty kick after a handball inside the area.

More From This Section

Newcastle United

Newcastle scores in 19 seconds to secure shootout victory in League Cup

Lionel Messi

Messi joins Inter Miami training for first time since ankle injury

football

Footballer Juan Izquierdo dies days after collapsing mid-game in Brazil

football

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny retires from professional football at 34

football

Croatian footballer Mario Vukovic's ban for doping extended to 4 yrs by CAS

The hosts had taken the lead five minutes into the match after Alberto Moleiro got past a couple of defenders before finding the net from inside the area.
Young Brazil forward Endrick, who scored against Valladolid in his debut, came off the bench in the 86th to replace Vinicius Junior.
Las Palmas is yet to win this season, having drawn against Sevilla and lost at Leganes.
Barcelona on Tuesday became the only team with three wins in the first three rounds after a 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano.
Girona's first win

Girona, the surprise team last season after a third-place finish, earned its first win with a 4-0 rout of Osasuna at home.
Bryan Gil scored in the first half, then Viktor Tsygankov, Abel Ruiz and Cristhian Stuani sealed the victory in the second.
Girona had opened with a draw and a loss. Osasuna had a draw and a win from its first two matches.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 draw: Date, timing (IST) and live streaming

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffer setback, Jude Bellingham picks muscle injury in leg

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe

No goal for Mbappe on Spanish league debut as Mallorca hold Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe scores on Real Madrid debut to win UEFA Super Cup

Vinicius Jr Saudi Pro League Real Madrid

$1 billion for Vinicius! Here's why Real Madrid star won't move to Saudi

Topics : Real Madrid La Liga football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon