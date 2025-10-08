Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / AIFF approves balance sheet, reports Rs 18.45 crore surplus for FY

AIFF approves balance sheet, reports Rs 18.45 crore surplus for FY

There is speculation that the AIFF may make a mention to the Supreme Court to review the addition of Article 25.3 (c) in the draft constitution but no official was willing to speak on the matter.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey at Global Soccer Conclave

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey at Global Soccer Conclave (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Tuesday passed its audited balance sheet for the financial year up to March 31, 2025 during its executive committee meeting here and claimed that it has a surplus of Rs 18.45 crore during the period.

KPMG India Services LLP, which has been been appointed to oversee the process of monetizing the AIFF's commercial properties, including the Indian Super League rights, following a request from the 13 ISL clubs, also made a presentation to the executive committee on the tender process.

"Yes, the AIFF has a surplus of Rs 18.45 crore in the balance sheet of the period up to March 31, 2025 which was passed today," a top AIFF official told PTI.

 

However, the AIFF officials were not forthcoming when asked if a majority of the executive committee members would have to resign from their positions or lose their posts in the state units if the national federation adopts its draft Constitution during the Special General Meeting (SGM) on Sunday.

There is speculation that the AIFF may make a mention to the Supreme Court to review the addition of Article 25.3 (c) in the draft constitution but no official was willing to speak on the matter. 

The Supreme Court on September 19 approved the draft constitution of the AIFF prepared by former apex court judge L Nageswara Rao with certain modifications, and directed the football body to adopt it within four weeks in a general body meeting.

But a particular clause of the draft constitution has caused headache to the AIFF top brass as majority of the members of the executive committee also hold top posts in the state units.

Clause (c) of Article 25.3 of the draft constitution sates that: "In the event a person is elected as an Office-Bearer in the Executive Committee of the AIFF and holds a position of an Office-Bearer in a Member Association, he/she shall automatically be deemed to have vacated his/her position in the Member Association."  Once this clause comes into effect after the draft constitution is adopted, the AIFF's EC members may not be able to continue as office bearers of their respective state units.

They can, however, continue to hold their respective posts in the state units if they resign from the membership of the AIFF's executive committee before the SGM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Football News

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

