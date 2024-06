Sunil Chhetri retires: List of all goals scored in international football

Sunil Chhetri is set to retire from international football, with the most goals scored by an Indian. Ahead of his last dance at the football field during the India vs Kuwait FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match, Chhetri has 94 goals by his name. The Indian forward represented India in 146 matches during his illustrious career of 20 years.





ALSO READ: Here's how legend Sunil Chhetri shaped Indian football for the future

He is at the third spot among the active players who score the most goals in football, only behind football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Full list of goals scored by Sunil Chhetri in his 20-year career of international football Goal No. Date Opponent Venue 1 June 12, 2005 Pakistan Ayub Stadium, Quetta 2 August 17, 2007 Cambodia Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi 3 August 17, 2007 Cambodia Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi 4 August 23, 2007 Syria Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi 5 August 26, 2007 Kyrgyzstan Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi 6 October 8, 2007 Lebanon Saida International Stadium, Sidon 7 October 30, 2007 Lebanon Fatorda Stadium, Margao 8 May 24, 2008 Chinese Taipei Fatorda Stadium, Margao 9 May 24, 2008 Chinese Taipei Fatorda Stadium, Margao 10 June 3, 2008 Nepal Rasmee Dhandu Stadium, Male 11 June 11, 2008 Bhutan Rasmee Dhandu Stadium, Male 12 August 7, 2008 Myanmar Gachibowli Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad 13 August 13, 2008 Tajikistan Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi 14 August 13, 2008 Tajikistan Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi 15 August 13, 2008 Tajikistan Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi 16 August 23, 2008 Kyrgyzstan Ambedkar Stadium, Delhi 17 October 8, 2010 Vietnam Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune 18 October 8, 2010 Vietnam Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune 19 October 8, 2010 Vietnam Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune 20 January 14, 2011 Bahrain Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 21 January 18, 2011 South Korea Al-Gharafa Stadium, Doha 22 Marach 21, 2011 Chinese Taipei Petaling Jaya Stadium, Petaling Jaya 23 July 10, 2011 Maldives Rasmee Dhandu Stadium, Male 24 November 16, 2011 Malaysia Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata 25 November 16, 2011 Malaysia Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata 26 December 3, 2011 Afghanistan Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 27 December 5, 2011 Bhutan Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 28 December 5, 2011 Bhutan Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 29 December 7, 2011 Sri Lanka Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 30 December 9, 2011 Maldives Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 31 December 9, 2011 Maldives Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 32 December 11, 2011 Afghanistan Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 33 August 22, 2012 Syria Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 34 August 25, 2012 Madives Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 35 August 25, 2012 Madives Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 36 September 2, 2012 Cameroon Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi 37 March 4, 2013 Guam Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon 38 March 4, 2013 Guam Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon 39 September 3, 2013 Bangaldesh Halchowk Stadium, Kathmandu 40 November 15, 2013 Philippines Kanchenjunga Stadium, Siliguri 41 November 19, 2013 Nepal Kanchenjunga Stadium, Siliguri 42 March 5, 2014 Bangladesh Fatorda Stadium, Goa 43 March 5, 2014 Bangladesh Fatorda Stadium, Goa 44 October 6, 2014 Palestine Kanchenjunga Stadium, Siliguri 45 March 12, 2015 Nepal Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 46 March 12, 2015 Nepal Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 47 June 11, 2015 Oman Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore 48 June 16, 2015 Guam Guam F.A. National Training Center, Harmon 49 December 27, 2015 Nepal Trivandrum International Stadium, Trivandrum 50 December 31, 2015 Maldives Trivandrum International Stadium, Trivandrum 51 January 3, 2016 Afghanistan Trivandrum International Stadium, Trivandrum 52 September 3, 2016 Puerto Rico Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 53 March 22, 2017 Cambodia Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh 54 March 28, 2017 Myanmar Thuwunna Stadium, Yangon 55 June 13, 2017 Kyrgyzstan Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore 56 October 11, 2017 Macau Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore 57 November 14 2017 Myanmar Fatorda Stadium, Margao 58 June 1, 2018 Chinese Taipei Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 59 June 1, 2018 Chinese Taipei Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 60 June 1, 2018 Chinese Taipei Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 61 June 4, 2018 Kenya Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 62 June 4, 2018 Kenya Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 63 June 7, 2018 New Zealand Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 64 June 10, 2018 Kenya Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 65 June 10, 2018 Kenya Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai 66 January 6, 2019 Thailand Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi 67 January 6, 2019 Thailand Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi 68 June 5, 2019 Curacao Chang Arena, Buriram 69 July 7, 2019 Tajikistan The Arena, Ahmedabad 70 July 7, 2019 Tajikistan The Arena, Ahmedabad 71 July 13, 2019 North Korea The Arena, Ahmedabad 72 September 5, 2019 Oman Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati 73 June 7, 2021 Bangladesh Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 74 June 7, 2021 Bangladesh Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 75 September 5, 2021 Nepal Dasharath Rangasala, Kathmandu 76 October 4, 2021 Bangladesh Rasmee Dhandu Stadium, Male 77 October 10, 2021 Nepal Rasmee Dhandu Stadium, Male 78 October 13, 2021 Maldives Rasmee Dhandu Stadium, Male 79 October 13, 2021 Maldives Rasmee Dhandu Stadium, Male 80 October 16, 2021 Nepal Rasmee Dhandu Stadium, Male 81 June 8, 2022 Cambodia Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata 82 June 8, 2022 Cambodia Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata 83 June 11, 2022 Afghanistan Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata 84 June 14, 2022 Hong Kong Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata 85 March 28, 2023 Kyrgyzstan Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, Imphal 86 June 12, 2023 Vanuatu Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 87 June 18, 2023 Lebanon Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar 88 June 21, 2023 Pakistan Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore 89 June 21, 2023 Pakistan Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore 90 June 21, 2023 Pakistan Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore 91 June 24, 2023 Nepal Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore 92 June 27, 2023 Nepal Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore 93 October 13, 2023 Malaysia Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur 94 March 26, 2024 Afghanistan Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Players with most goals in Indian football

Highest goal-scorer in Indian football Player Goals Sunil Chhetri 94 Bhaichung Bhutia 42 IM Vijayan 39 Shabbir Ali 30 PK Banerjee 26 Jeje Lalpekhlua 23 Magan Singh 20 Inder Singh 15 Chuni Goswami 14 Neville D'Souza 13

Most appearances by a player for Indian football team Player Appearances Sunil Chhetri 146 Bhaichung Bhutia 107 IM Vijayan 88 Shabbir Ali 81 Mahesh Gawali 79 Climax Lawrence 78 Gouramangi Singh 73 Sudip Chatterjee 67 Subrata Paul 67 Rennedy Singh 66