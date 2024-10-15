Business Standard
Tests show no major injury to Lamine Yamal after leaving national squad

The teenage star underwent the tests after leaving the national squad following the 1-0 win over Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday.

Lamine Yamal, Spain

Lamine Yamal, Spain footballer. Photo: X

AP Barcelona
Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Tests have confirmed Lamine Yamal has only a strain in his left hamstring sustained on duty with Spain, Barcelona said Monday.

The teenage star underwent the tests after leaving the national squad following the 1-0 win over Denmark in the Nations League on Saturday.

Spain said the 17-year-old forward was sent back to his club to avoid the risk of injury.

Barcelona did not give a timetable on his return, saying only that he will be out of action until he has fully recovered.

Barcelona's next game is at home to Sevilla in the Spanish league on Sunday.

 

Yamal should be available for the matches against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Oct. 23 and the Spanish league clasico at Real Madrid three days later.

Yamal will miss the Nations League home game against Serbia on Tuesday. He was a key player in Spain's triumph at this year's European Championship.

Coach Luis de la Fuente has called up Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme in Yamal's place.

Yamal has played 11 games and scored five goals for Barcelona this season.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

