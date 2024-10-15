Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Scotland, Spain vs Serbia live streaming

UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs Scotland, Spain vs Serbia live streaming

2016 Euro winners Portugal are entering the tie with a 100 per cent record in their three games so far. Scotland, however, have not had the best of starts in their three games so far.

UEFA Nations League 2024/25

UEFA Nations League 2024/25

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The final round of fixtures of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 matchday 4 is set to be played today (October 15), with European heavyweights Spain and Portugal in action in their respective group ties. While Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Scotland, European champions Spain will face Serbia at home tonight.

2016 Euro winners Portugal are entering the tie with a 100 per cent record in their three games so far. Scotland, however, have not had the best of starts in their three games and have already lost to Portugal once in their group encounter earlier.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The defending champions Spain will be looking to extend their lead at the top when they take on Serbia. Third-placed Serbia, however, could bring themselves level on points with Spain if they manage to fight out a win on the night.

Here are the UEFA Nations League matches today - 

UEFA Nations League matches today
Matches Time (IST)
Poland vs Croatia 00:15:00
Spain vs Serbia 00:15:00
Kosovo vs Cyprus 00:15:00
Switzerland vs Denmark 00:15:00
Scotland vs Portugal 00:15:00
Belarus vs Luxembourg 00:15:00
Northern Ireland vs Bulgaria 00:15:00
Lithuania s Romania 00:15:00

Spain to play without Lamine Yamal

Spain and Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal has been sent back to Barcelona following an injury scare ahead of the match against Serbia. Yamal's workload is being taken into consideration, because of which he will sit out the final tie of the international break for Spain.

UEFA Nations League 2024 matches live telecast and streaming details


When will Scotland vs Portugal start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

More From This Section

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

Choudhary believes India had the chance to score the winner against Vietnam

Football, soccer

Pochettino era of US soccer begins vs Panama, with eyes on 2026 World Cup

Football, soccer

UEFA Nations League Highlights: Germany get 2-1 win, Dutch held by Hungary

UEFA Nations League 2024/25

UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Portugal, Spain and Croatia in action today

football

Son's father fined for violating child welfare law in South Korea


Scotland vs Portugal will be played on October 16 at 12:15 AM IST.

When will Spain vs Serbia start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

Spain vs Serbia will be played on October 16 at 12:15 AM IST.

When will Poland vs Croatia start in the UEFA Nations League 2024?

Poland vs Croatia will be played on October 16 at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live telecast of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Where will the streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 be available in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024 will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Also Read

UEFA Nations League

UEFA Nations League Highlights: France beat Belgium, Germany win at home

Lamine Yamal, Spain

Spain drops Yamal from squad against Serbia amidst injury concerns

Football, soccer

Australia to face dominant Japan next in Asian World Cup qualifiers

Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino leads US football team to 2-0 win over Panama in debut match

Cristiano Ronaldo, FIFA World Cup 2022

Ronaldo's record goal helps Pourtgal beat Poland 3-1 in the Nations League

Topics : football Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal national football team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon