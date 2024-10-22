UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 season is set to return with match day three games from Tuesday, October 22. The 36 qualifying teams will continue their bid for the next stage by securing a win in their third game. This season of UCL is sporting a new format with all 36 teams in the same group instead of the conventional eight groups of four teams each. According to the new format, each of the 36 teams will play eight games during the group stage. The top eight teams, after the end of the group stage, will qualify directly for the round of 16, while teams finishing in the 9th to 24th positions will face each other in the play-offs to qualify for the round of 16. Teams finishing below the 24th position will be eliminated directly. The competition from the round of 16 will follow the old format of two-leg rounds (one home and one away) until the semi-finals, with a one-leg final at a neutral venue.
By the end of match day two, Borussia Dortmund was leading the points table with six points from two games, followed by Brest, Benfica, Leverkusen, Liverpool, Aston Villa, and Juventus in second to seventh positions with six points each. The 2023 champions, Manchester City, are in eighth place with four points from two games. Defending champions Real Madrid are in 17th spot with three points. Only one former champion is currently outside the top 24: AC Milan, who are in 32nd spot with just one point from two games.
UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table
|UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Leaderboard
|Rank
|Club
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dortmund
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|6
|2
|Brest
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|3
|Benfica
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|1
|5
|6
|4
|Leverkusen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|6
|5
|Liverpool
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|6
|Aston Villa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|7
|Juventus
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|8
|Man City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|9
|Inter
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|10
|Sparta Praha
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|11
|Atalanta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4
|12
|Sporting
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|13
|Arsenal
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|14
|Monaco
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|15
|Bayern
|2
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|4
|16
|Barcelona
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|17
|Real Madrid
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|18
|LOSC
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|19
|PSG
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-1
|4
|20
|Celtic
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
|8
|-2
|4
|21
|Club Brugge
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|4
|22
|Feyenoord
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|23
|Atlético Madrid
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|24
|PSV
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|25
|VfB Stuttgart
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|26
|Bologna
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|3
|27
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|3
|28
|Dinamo Zagreb
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|11
|-7
|3
|29
|RB Leipzig
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|30
|Girona
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|31
|SK Sturm Graz
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|-3
|3
|32
|Milan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|-5
|3
|33
|Crvena zvezda
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|-7
|3
|34
|RB Salzburg
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|-8
|3
|35
|Slovan Bratislava
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|-8
|3
|36
|Young Boys
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|-8
|1
UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Top goal-scorers
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane is leading the top goal-scorers chart with six goals from two games, followed by Abdallah Sima (Brest), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), and Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund), all with three goals from two games each, making up the top five list.
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Matches
|Goals
|1
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|2
|4
|2
|Abdallah Sima
|Brest
|2
|3
|2
|Benjamin Sesko
|RB Leipzig
|2
|3
|2
|Karim Adeyemi
|Borussia Dortmund
|2
|3
|2
|Serhou Guirassy
|Borussia Dortmund
|2
|3