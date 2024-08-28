Business Standard
Footballer Juan Izquierdo dies days after collapsing mid-game in Brazil

Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo died Tuesday at a hospital in Brazil five days after collapsing during a game at Sao Paulo. He was 27.

AP Sao Paulo
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Uruguayan soccer player Juan Izquierdo died Tuesday at a hospital in Brazil five days after collapsing during a game at Sao Paulo. He was 27.
Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement that the Nacional defender died at 9:38 p.m. local time following cardiorespiratory arrest associated with his cardiac arrhythmia.
Izquierdo was taken to the hospital after he collapsed shortly before fulltime in a Copa Libertadores soccer match at Sao Paulo's Morumbi Stadium last Thursday.
The Uruguayan club posted a statement on social media saying Izquierdo's death is felt in deep pain and impact in our hearts and all Nacional is in grief for his irreplaceable loss.
South American soccer's governing body also posted a tribute. CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domnguez said he's deeply sorry about the early departure of Juan Izquierdo.
South American soccer in in mourning, he said. Other federations, including Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina, also expressed their condolences.

In a statement Monday, doctors at the hospital said Izquierdo was put into neurological critical care because of increased intracranial pressure. He had been on a ventilator since Sunday.
Uruguayan media said Izquierdo's parents and Nacional executives were at the hospital in Sao Paulo. Izquierdo was married and had two children the youngest, a boy, was born earlier in August.
Uruguay's first- and second-division soccer leagues were postponed last weekend due to concerns over Izquierdo's health. Sao Paulo players wore a shirt in support of the Uruguayan footballer before the team's 2-1 Brazilian league win against Vitoria on Sunday.
The Brazilian club also posted a message after Izquierdo's death.
We had days of prayers, union and hope, and today we are in deep sadness with the news of the death of Juan Izquierdo, Sao Paulo's club statement said. Our condolences to family, friends, teammates, Nacional fans and all the Uruguayan people in this moment of grief.
Izquierdo's professional career began in 2018 at local club Cerro. He joined Pearol the following year, but didn't get much playing time.
Pearol is deeply sorry about the passing of Juan Manuel Izquierdo. We express our heartfelt condolences and we embrace his family, his friends and Nacional in this moment of so much pain," Pearol said in its social media channels.
After leaving Pearol, Izquierdo moved to Montevideo Wanderers.
His athletic form and sharp tackles caught the attention of Mexico's San Lus in 2021, but he quickly returned to the Montevideo Wanderers. Izquierdo was signed by Nacional in 2022, played one match and then was transferred to the local Liverpool club.
The defender was one of Liverpool's best players in the campaign that led the team to a Uruguayan league title in 2023, the club's first in more than a century.
Izquierdo returned to Nacional this year and was vying for a position in the starting lineup with veteran Sebastin Coates, who played for Uruguay's national team. He played 23 matches this year and scored one goal.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

